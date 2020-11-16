Why Ariela Fights With Biniyam’s Sisters Over Avi

90 Day Fiance star Ariela battled with Biniyam’s sister when it came to her son, Avi. She and Biniyam have sparred over various important parenting decisions, including Avi’s name, being circumcised and what religion he will follow. Ariela is Jewish and while she doesn’t mind Avi being baptized into the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian faith, Ariela doesn’t want the parental side of Avi’s family to teach him about hell.

Ariela became upset when she says she feels like Biniyam’s sisters are pushing the baptism on Avi more than his own father, during the November 15 episode, which was shared by Entertainment Tonight. The sisters reveal that the child must be baptized as soon as possible or he could risk going “straight to hell.

“I don’t like this idea of hell,” Ariela says. “You’re bad, you’re going to hell. That’s really important. I don’t want hell in his life, and I told you, if I catch you doing that, that would be one of the reasons that I really would leave.”

Ariela’s Parents Were Surprised She Wasn’t Raising Avi Jewish

According to Ariela’s parents, she had previously talked about raising her son in the Jewish faith. They apparently didn’t find out about the decision for Avi to be baptized until they were in Ethiopia after his birth.

Ariela previously made light of the baptism, saying it was just people putting a little bit of water on her son’s head. Her mother revealed it’s typically deeper than that. “When you baptize them, they’re baptized into that faith, usually,” she says in the clip.

Her father expected his grandson to be Jewish but reasoned that Ariela probably feels pressured to have Avi baptized. “I think she’s being forced upon,” he says. “I thought having spoken to Ari that Avi would be brought up Jewish.”

Ariela Has Defended Herself Against Viewers

Ariela has received some harsh criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans, with the star taking to Instagram to defend herself. Some people did not like when she made Biniyam walk home from the hospital with their newborn son while she took a taxi home. Ariela reasoned it was safer for Biniyam to walk with their son because they didn’t have a car seat yet. For those who claimed it was too hot to walk, Ariela said the weather in Addis, Ethiopia, is typically 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Our house was two blocks walking from the hospital on streets where cars do not pass. But in order to drive home you would have to take a heavily transited main road,” she wrote on October 25. “I could not walk home because I had just had a C-section.”

She stood by her decision to make Biniyam walk. “Children are projectile missiles in a car. They would fly right through the windowsill,” she said.

Ariela admitted that they probably should have gotten their car seat beforehand, “We didn’t have a car seat yet because we were expecting my parents to bring one the following week,” the TLC personality wrote. “That was on us. We probably should have bought one along with the baby bath, etc.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Ariela’s First Husband, Leandro: Everything We Know