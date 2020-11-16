Why Fans Think Ariela Is Living Back In The U.S.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela isn’t allowed to say if she’s back in the U.S., but fans think she has already left Ethiopia. The New Jersey native posted a new picture of herself smiling and dancing with newborn son Avi, but the background of the picture is what got people talking.

Some people surmised that the room’s surroundings made it look like Ariela was back in the U.S., but when asked directly, the star said she couldn’t answer yet. 90 Day Fiance participants are under contracts with TLC that prevent them from speaking out so their storylines aren’t prematurely spoiled.

Ariela did an impromptu question & answer on Instagram with her fans on November 15, where she answered a variety of questions. Some of her answers made it seem like she was living in Ethiopia still, like when she used the present tense for talking about how hospitable Ethiopians have been after seeing her on the TLC reality show.

“As a white foreigner, people are often interested in what I’m doing in Ethiopia. And if they recognized me from the show then they really treat men differently,” she said.

“I like Ethiopia a lot,” she said when asked if she wants to move back to the U.S. “However, I hadn’t planned to stay in one country for the rest of my life. Also, the situation in Ethiopia is quickly escalating. We will see what the future brings.”

Ariela Reveals Why She Applied To Be On ’90 Day Fiance’

Biniyam–who Ariela refers to as an “artist” on the TLC series–works as a professional dancer, performing at clubs in Addis, Ethiopia. She told her followers she applied to be on 90 Day Fiance because she wanted the world to see her partner’s talents.

“I saw an ad on Craigslist looking for people who had fallen in love with foreigners. I thought they could get Bini a visa so I applied. Boy, was I wrong! That is not what they do at ALL!”

“Even though I was very camera shy, I agreed to do the show for Bini,” she continued. “I wanted him to get exposure for his talents! Essentially, I found a way to get paid to travel!”

Ariela Denied Not Doing Her Research Before Moving To Ethiopia

One of the harshest criticisms Ariela has faced is that she didn’t take the time to research moving to Ethiopia. She dismantled this misconception during her off-the-cuff Q&A.

“I had been there several times and knew many people there. People also think Bini and I don’t have any positivity in the relationship,” she said. “I pretty much moved to Ethiopia to be with a stellar cuddler [sic]!

“There are so many more,” she continued. “People think I’m an extremely rich pampered girl but I don’t mind. Keep believing that!”

Being on TV also gave Ariela a new awareness about herself. “When I am nervous or uncomfortable I touch or rub my temples,” she said. “I don’t think I do it that much off-camera but I think being filmed and being acutely aware of being the center of attention made me adopt that habit.”

“I also noticed the effect that TMJ has had on my smile and on my speech and facial expressions,” Ariela added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

