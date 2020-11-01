Ariela’s First Husband, Leandro: Everything We Know

Before meeting Biniyam Shibre, 90 Day Fiance star Ariela was married to her first husband for 10 years. Not too much is known about Leandro, but a Reddit user with the name TooBad9999 shared a few pictures of the former couple.

The photos were taken in a park and seemed to occur while Leandro was in the middle of picking up trash. The thread was simply named, “Ariela and her ex-husband Leandro.” It wasn’t clear where the photos originally came from, though Reddit users tried to decipher the former couple’s body language in the comment section.

As noted by ScreenRant, Ariela–now 28–met Leandro when she traveled to Argentina with her mother Janice. In Touch Weekly added that she lived there from the ages of 17 to 19. Leandro is a physics graduate student in the United States, Reddit user TooBad9999 claimed.

It’s unclear if Ariela brought Leandro to the U.S. on a K-Visa. In a recent Instagram post, Ariela claimed that she lived in Argentina for seven years. “I would like to clarify something. I lived in Argentina for almost seven years,” she wrote. “I have family all over the world, including Guatemala, Spain, Italy, Canada, Ukraine, ECT.”

The TLC star and Leandro tied the knot but split seven years after their marriage, with their divorce being finalized in 2018. “I was young and immature and I definitely rushed into a responsibility that I wasn’t ready for,” Ariela told TLC cameras in a confessional.

How Did Ariela Meet Biniyam?

Ariela met Biniyam not long after her marriage ended. She was looking for a getaway and decided to go to Ethiopia since they were “cheap” tickets.

She remembered seeing Biniyam for the first time and calling him over. “I was waiting for a taxi outside a local hotel and I saw a very attractive guy. I yelled out, ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere?’ and it actually worked,” she said.

Three months after meeting Biniyam, she discovered she was pregnant.

Ariela Has Faced Backlash From ’90 Day Fiance’ Fans

Ariela isn’t exactly a fan-favorite in the 90 Day Fiance world. She’s been criticized for not being prepared to have a baby in Ethiopia, choosing her son’s name and walking back on her decision to have baby Avi circumcised.

She was also criticized for making Biniyam walk home from the hospital with Avi after her C-section, something Bini didn’t want to do since he was afraid he might fall with the baby in his arms. He was holding an umbrella to keep the sun off them and walking on an unpaved road.

Ariela claimed it was not an unbearably hot day and claimed it was safer for Biniyam to walk with the baby because they didn’t have a car seat and she actually got into a mini accident on the way home from the hospital.

“Children are projectile missiles in a car,” she wrote. “They would fly right through the windowsill.”

To find out what happens next, don't miss 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it airs on TLC Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

