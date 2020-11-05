Ashley Martson Reveals She ‘Lied’ About Jay Smith Split

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson confessed that she lied about her split from estranged husband Jay Smith. Originally she had said they were breaking up because she couldn’t forgive the tattoo artist’s past indiscretions, but that wasn’t the truth. After sinking $30,000 into Jay’s tattoo shop JAY SKINZ TATTOO so he could start his own business, Ashley discovered that Jay had been unfaithful to her again.

Ashley filed for divorce from Jay after she discovered he cheated on her with a stripper, The Blast reported on November 5. The mother-of-two–who doesn’t show her children on social media–shared the development on Instagram. A video on her Instagram story showed her walking to the bar for her “fourth” drink. “Me on my way for my fourth martini after filing to be a single woman….” she captioned the clip.

Earlier, Ashley revealed she wasn’t forthcoming with her followers because she was ashamed. “I lied to the world because I’m so [ashamed] and embarrassed I let this happen AGAIN…” she said. “I gave it my everything. I loved him so much.”

Jay Bought His Tattoo Shop With Money From Ashley’s Savings

Ashley said she handed over her savings so Jay could pursue his own dream of owning his own tattoo shop in Pennsylvania. The two celebrated its opening on social media, but Ashley didn’t say what would happen to the shop now.

“I took my savings to start my own business and gave it to him so he could live out his dream,” she said, according to The Blast. “And what did he do…he was messaging the stripper he originally cheated on me again.”

The former 90 Day Fiance star kicked her estranged husband out of their house after she discovered the affair. She said he had the woman he cheated with drove him to her house to grab his things. “A few days later he cheated and I told him to get out. He had her bring him to my house to get his belongings,” Ashley claimed.

Ashley filed for divorce from Jay for the first time in January 2019 but withdrew the papers less than two weeks later after suffering a health crisis. She filed for the second time in April 2019, with Jay being picked up by the Upper Allen Police Department in Pennsylvania in July after Ashley called the police on him. He was released in August and started dating someone else. After remaining a part for more than six months, they reconnected just as quarantine was starting in March. According to The Blast, Ashley’s third petition is not currently in the court system.

Ashley Said They ‘Separated For Good’ Last Month

Even though they’ve broken up and reconciled multiple times, Ashley claimed this time they were done “for good” last month.

“Before the stories get all misconstrued I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good,” the TLC personality wrote, as noted by People. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired.”

“I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this,” she continued. “No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn’t get over the past.”

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and it’s not anyone’s fault,” the TLC alum finished. “It’s just the way things are.”

