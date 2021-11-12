PHOTOS: Fans Unleash on Big Ed & Liz Following Engagement Reveal

Fans of “90 Day Fiance” are not happy with Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods after photos of their engagement are posted online.
The on-again-off-again relationship between Big Ed and Liz is being taken to the next level as the pair have announced their engagement with a selection of photos given exclusively to People on November 10, 2021.
“We are not perfect by any means,” Liz wrote on her Instagram on November 11, 2021. “Passing by all the bullshit with the many breakups, I am forever grateful to be called yours. I am your forever and you are mine. If I could give you my vows today I would, but our timing needs to be right. I will forever be by your side. I have never felt love, comfort, support, and encouragement the way you have given your heart and love to myself and my daughter.”
The engagement came as a bit of shock due to the couple breaking up ahead of “The Single Life Tell-All” and revealing big issues in their relationship. They later got back together after a six-month split, according to ET, on October 24, 2021.
Liz Vows to ‘Never Disappoint You’ in Recent Instagram With Message to Big Ed Following Proposal
“6 months of separation changed us, not for worse but for better,” Liz wrote on Instagram. “What a year we have had. We had one hell of a rough patch and somehow in gods hands we ended back together. I promise to do my best to never disappoint you, be by your side, and support us in both our crazy decisions, and we are crazy.”
Big Ed didn’t gush about Liz on his Instagram post but did speak to People about the reasons behind the engagement.
“About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn’t appreciate who she was and I don’t want to love anybody else,” he told the outlet. “And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it’s just surreal.”
Liz revealed on Instagram that he proposed on August 22, 2021, at 3:30 a.m and she was “completely shocked.”
Big Ed admits he wasn’t the best boyfriend ahead of the engagement.
“I wasn’t a good person, I wasn’t a good boyfriend,” he told People. “I didn’t treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn’t a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself].”
Their engagement will be featured on “The Single Life” season 2, according to the outlet.
Fans Were Not Happy With Liz & Big Ed Calling Their Engagement ‘Fake’ & Accused Liz of ‘Getting Paid’ to Marry Ed
Many of the comments on the various posts were not supportive of the news.
A fan wrote, “Is this real? Im not even trying to be funny” and another wrote, “How much is she getting paid to marry him.” Both comments were on Big Ed’s post.
Many fans thought divorce would be coming soon, doubting the couple should be getting married at all.
“I heard they already have the divorce scheduled for 6/2022,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “This divorce is gonna be quicker thank Kim K’s.”
Fans also aimed at Liz accusing her of being with Big Ed for the fame, TV show, or money.
“Don’t trust this chick think she’s all about the tv show…sorry not sorry,” someone commented. “Money really does buy love,” another said. A third fan wrote, “Tell me you’re in it for the money and fame without telling me you’re in it for the money and fame…”
“Fake as hell,” another fan commented.
