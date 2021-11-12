PHOTOS: Fans Unleash on Big Ed & Liz Following Engagement Reveal

Fans of “90 Day Fiance” are not happy with Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods after photos of their engagement are posted online.

The on-again-off-again relationship between Big Ed and Liz is being taken to the next level as the pair have announced their engagement with a selection of photos given exclusively to People on November 10, 2021.

“We are not perfect by any means,” Liz wrote on her Instagram on November 11, 2021. “Passing by all the bullshit with the many breakups, I am forever grateful to be called yours. I am your forever and you are mine. If I could give you my vows today I would, but our timing needs to be right. I will forever be by your side. I have never felt love, comfort, support, and encouragement the way you have given your heart and love to myself and my daughter.”

The engagement came as a bit of shock due to the couple breaking up ahead of “The Single Life Tell-All” and revealing big issues in their relationship. They later got back together after a six-month split, according to ET, on October 24, 2021.

Liz Vows to ‘Never Disappoint You’ in Recent Instagram With Message to Big Ed Following Proposal

“6 months of separation changed us, not for worse but for better,” Liz wrote on Instagram. “What a year we have had. We had one hell of a rough patch and somehow in gods hands we ended back together. I promise to do my best to never disappoint you, be by your side, and support us in both our crazy decisions, and we are crazy.”

Big Ed didn’t gush about Liz on his Instagram post but did speak to People about the reasons behind the engagement.