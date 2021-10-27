90DF Star Angers Fans After Hinting at SNL Appearance

A star of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” has angered fans after hinting he might be appearing on “Saturday Night Live” via a recent Instagram post.

Ed Brown, aka “Big Ed”, took to Instagram to share a series of photos alongside SNL star, Kenan Thompson, on October 25 and hinted he’d be making an appearance on the hit NBC sketch comedy show.

“Here I come SNL..! @kenanthompson #biged #thisisbiged,” he wrote.

As excited as Brown appeared to be in the photos, the fans did not seem to share his excitement and slammed him and the show for his potential appearance.

Instagram user, priddyniddy, wrote, “Damn. SNL calling on ANYONE with NO talent these days!!!” another fan wrote, “Does this guy realize all the attention he is getting is from people laughing at him, and watching him make a fool of himself.”

Others alluded to Brown’s actions while appearing on 90DF, including Instagram user jdax224 who wrote, “… Dude you should be ashamed. Look at the way you acted on TV. I’m embarrassed for you, yet y’a keep posting.”

Another fan wrote, “Ok why are you on the single life season 2!?! You are the typical man who doesn’t know wth you want in life. Always talking shit about you feeling sorry etc…but in reality all you want is attention. Stop with the bullshit…don’t get womens hopes of having a life with you. The way you treat them is not ok.”

Just the day before, on October 24, Brown posted a series of images on Instagram on the set of the MTV show, “Ridiculousness” and fans didn’t care for that either.

“Oh, I guess im not going to watch ridiculousness anymore,” Instagram user awangjuan wrote. Another fan, chrisfoxlol wrote, “Stay at home you’re embarrassing your daughter.”

Big Ed Is Under Scrutiny Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Some of the comments in the Instagram post centered around the accusations of a TikTok user, lordakeet, who has accused Brown of sexual assault, according to Screen Rant. In addition, the outlet reports a leaked phone call between Brown and his fiancé, Liz Woods revealed abusive language.

“Why are so many people giving a platform to this predatory garbage bag human,” Instagram user, Ginger_Soul99, wrote. Another fan shared the sentiment, writing, “I don’t even really care about SNL but don’t give this creep more positive attention.”

Other fans commented on him dating women closer to his daughter’s age, like user sonarquest77 who wrote, “Are you still preying on girls half your age?” Another wrote “you know this man has assaulted female right! He grooms young women then abuses them emotionally and physically,” and tagged NBC, the network that broadcasts SNL.

Big Ed Will Appear on Season 2 of the 90DF Spinoff “The Single Life”





90 Day: The Single Life | Season 2 | Official Trailer Seven 90 Day franchise hopefuls are on a mission to prove it’s never too late to find love! Moving past their failed romances, some of the biggest names in the 90 Day universe are looking to start fresh with better and stronger relationships. To do so, they must navigate the modern dating world and overcome… 2021-10-07T17:22:03Z

Brown will be one of the seven castmates on season 2 of “The Single Life” sharing the billing with the likes of Natalie Mordovtseva, Stephanie Matto, Debbie Johnson, Syngin Colchester, Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona.

This will be his second appearance on the franchise spin-off having been on the debut season which detailed his courtship of Woods.

The new season debuts on November 12.

