Are 90 Day Fiance Stars Brandon and Julia Still Together?

Last week, 90 Day Fiance viewers got to meet Brandon Gibbs and his Russian fiance Julia Trubkina, with the couple reminding fans of Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima. That’s because Brandon has an unusually close relationship with his mother Betty, who called a gynecologist on the way to the airport to try to get Julia on birth control. She also didn’t want to let her son and his partner stay in the same bedroom together. With mom as an obstacle in their relationship, are Brandon and Julia still together?

It’s not 100 percent possible to say if they are or are not currently still together because of the contracts 90 Day Fiance personalities sign with TLC, but Brandon and Julia do seem like they’re still dating based on their social media activity. On December 14 Julia shared a photo of the Gibbs picking her up at the airport, where she made it seem like the couple has an interesting journey ahead of them.

“How sweet it was in the beginning,” she captioned the post. “a whole path ahead.”

Julia Joked She & Brandon Should Get Married Right Away

Americans who bring their foreign partners over on the K-1 visa have 90 days to get married so they can continue to remain in the U.S. It’s possible that Brandon and Julia might have gone through with the nuptials since he captioned a picture of Julia by saying, “You look like my future wife.”

There was arguably more pressure on Brandon and Julia to get married than other couples because Brandon’s mother would allow them to stay in the same room if they were married. Going by that logic, Julia joked they would just legally tie the knot so they could stay in the same room.

As shown in previews for the season, Brandon and Julia experienced a pregnancy scare when she took a test and it apparently came back positive. However, unless they haven’t posted pictures of their child on their social media accounts, it doesn’t seem like they had a baby together.

Julia Isn’t Used To Living on a Farm

Julia is a model and bodybuilder and going from city life to rural life wasn’t exactly easy for her. Brandon and his family live at Hummingbird Acres Farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia and his parents would like for him to take it over when they’re ready to step back.

“It’s been very different for her. Her world’s kind of been upside down. Not only moving to a different country but moving to a farm over city life,” Brandon explained to The Progress-Index. “It’s been crazy for her.”

“Julia thinks the countryside is definitely beautiful, but it’s not her cup of tea,” he added.

Brandon added that it was Julia’s idea to join the show. “I’m still getting used to the idea,” he told the publication. “I’m not somebody who craves the limelight.”

Julia, however, is happy about the extra attention. “I definitely am not the type of person to want to pursue this on my own,” Brandon added. “So, Julia pushed me to do it.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

