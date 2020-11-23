Brittany Banks Exposes ‘Clown’ Yazan Over His Supposed Porn Search

90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks slammed her boyfriend, Yazan Abo Horira, in a new Instagram post. She posted a picture of him with a face mask on and called him a “clown,” claiming she caught him searching for “big booty ebony” on the adult site Pornhub.

“Imagine letting him tell you what to do and how to dress,” she wrote, according to screenshots obtained by the fan page tote_the_memes. “Sir, sit your bitch a** down before I beat you tf up.”

“You got be out your damn mind if you think I’m fina stop wearing a bikini when you got Pornhub “big booty ebony” all down your search history,” she continued. “Contrary to popular belief you know wtf it was when you signed up clown and you knew what type of woman you was looking for… big booty ebony!”

One of the biggest problems for Yazan and Brittany has been their cultural clashes. While Yazan yearns for Brittany to adopt his religious and cultural customs, Brittany has arguably been flagrant about his Muslim beliefs and Jordanian traditions. It’s not just bickering over social media. Yazan’s father threatened to kill him if he decided to marry Brittany.

While 90 Day Fiance fans have largely been on Yazan’s side, Brittany has started to show receipts of her interactions with Yazan, saying he knew that she never wanted to convert to Islam and that he knew what type of woman he was getting when he got into a relationship with her.

Brittany Shared A Video of Yazan Drinking Alcohol

While it’s not illegal to drink alcohol in Jordan, Yazan has told Brittany that he doesn’t like it when she drinks. In a possible attempt to expose Yazan, Brittany shared a since-deleted video that reportedly showed him drinking a jack and coke at a club.

“I want this season to be over faster than he finished that jack and Coke in the club this night, he loves when ya’ll not watching so we can be ourselves,” she wrote, as noted by Cinemablend. “Take a shot for us! Watch until the end.”

Brittany Feels ‘Stuck’ In Her Relationship With Yazan

Upon finding out that Yazan’s life was in danger for dating Brittany, the aspiring rapper said it made her feel pressured to stay in the relationship.

“I felt like… the world was kind of crashing down around me,” she said while talking to Entertainment Tonight Online. “I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me.”

“I’ll definitely let that person go before it even gets to that point. I want people to be better because of me,” she continued. “I don’t want them to get worse. So, it was a really, really hard situation.”

