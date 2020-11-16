Brittany Reflects on Yazan’s life Being ‘In Danger’

90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks opened up about Yazan Abu Harirah’s life being in danger after his father threatened to kill him for dating her.

During this season of The Other Way, Brittany went back to the U.S. to finalize her divorce and while she was there Yazan’s parents kicked him out of their house and fired him from his job because he was dating the aspiring rapper. The family turmoil didn’t shake his loyalty to Brittany, but when Yazan sent his brother to speak to his father on his behalf, Yazan’s dad said he would murder his own son if he married Brittany.

Brittany said that threat made her feel like she was “stuck” in her relationship with the Jordan native. “I felt like… the world was kind of crashing down around me,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Online. “I never want to be in the position where somebody’s life is in danger because of the love that they have for me, and I never want to be in a position where someone is losing everything that they love because of me.”

Brittany seemed to hint that their relationship was over. “I’ll definitely let that person go before it even gets to that point. I want people to be better because of me,” she told the publication. “I don’t want them to get worse. So, it was a really, really hard situation.”

Brittany Leaks Private Texts From Yazan

Brittany has faced criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans for her behavior on the show, but Brittany claimed viewers didn’t know the whole story. She claimed that Yazan said he didn’t care what his family thought about his life and that he wanted to be independent of his parents.

“I do not care about their opinion. What I care about is me to be happy [sic],” he said in texts, according to In Touch Weekly. “I can manage all my things myself. I do not need anyone. Maybe. [thinking face emoji] That’s why I want to live with you and you alone. I want to start new life with you. New dreams. New plans. Everything is new. I want to forget all the details of my old life. And I know you will not be like the people there in my life right now. I am sure. You will be helping me.”

Brittany might have leaked the message because of the criticism she’s received. The social media influencer has been slammed for disregarding Islamic culture. “Text I got before I arrived. Haters, please suck a d***,” she wrote in a since-deleted message, cited by In Touch Weekly. “Like a big fat one. Reposting since they never show the text I get. Only the ones I send in response to the f*** s***.”

Brittany Defended Her Relationship With Yazan

Brittany and Yazan are mostly shown fighting on 90 Day Fiance, which has made some people question why the couple was (or is) together. Brittany seemingly defended her Jordanian love, saying they have an “unmatched chemistry.”

“It doesn’t matter what you plan as a first date or how much money you spend on it. A relationship is built on chemistry first,” she said via Instagram on November 7. “No matter how much Yazan and I are different or how much we fight it’s clear we have passionate burning chemistry. Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together.”

“I’m hard on the outside [because] I have a wall up and that’s something Yazan understands,” Brittany continued. “He sees a side of me y’all don’t see. I cook for him, rub him, clean after him, push him to be better, helped him learn English.”

She also appeared to dismantle rumors that she was dating Nigerian rapper KSlim, which kicked up after he said he wanted to “expose” her after taking her on a trip to California.

“If we went on one date in the past or went out as friends and I didn’t talk to you again that means I wasn’t interested,” the TLC personality wrote. “We were not together and it’s nothing to get excited about.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

READ NEXT: Brittany Banks Responds After Rumored Boyfriend ‘Exposes’ Her