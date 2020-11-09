Are Brittany and Yazan from ’90 Day Fiance’ Still Together?

While it might seem like a forgone conclusion for most 90 Day Fiance fans that Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Harirah had broken up, the aspiring rapper hinted they might be still together. Brittany seemed to slam haters who questioned her relationship with Yazan. While doing so, she talked about her relationship with Yazan in the present tense, potentially revealing that she and Yazan are still together.

In her lengthy statement, which was captured by 90 Day Fiance Fanatics, Brittany said that she and Yazan have unmatched chemistry. The aspiring rapper argued that the only reason she and Yazan fight so much is that they love each other.

“It doesn’t matter what you plan as a first date or how much money you spend on it. A relationship is built on chemistry first. No matter how much Yazan and I are different or how much we fight it’s clear we have passionate burning chemistry. Only people who love each other fight that hard about being together. I’m hard on the outside [because] I have a wall up and that’s something Yazan understands,” she said. “He sees a side of me y’all don’t see. I cook for him, rub him, clean after him, push him to be better, helped him learn English.”

Brittany had previously promised Yazan that she would convert to Islam and marry Yazan. After moving to Jordan she back-peddled on changing her religion, and deceived Yazan about her relationship status, lying about previously being married. In fact, she wasn’t even legally divorced when she moved to Jordan and had to fly back to the U.S. to finalize the process. Because of her racy social media pictures, Yazan’s family is not pleased with his decision to pursue a relationship with Brittany. His father even threatened to kill Yazan if he married the aspiring rapper after firing Yazan from his job and kicking him out of their house.

The day before she talked about her chemistry with Yazan, she indirectly slammed rumors that she was dating Nigerian rapper KSlim. “If we went on one date in the past or went out as friends and I didn’t talk to you again that means I wasn’t interested. We were not together and it’s nothing to get excited about,” Brittany wrote.

Brittany Acknowledged There Are Things Yazan Wishes He Could Change About Her

Brittany maintained there are things that Yazan would like to change about her, but she’s only willing to alter a part of herself for him. She especially doesn’t want to do anything to appease his family.

“It’s a reason he loves me and [there are] also things he [wishes] he could change to make it easier on him with his family but I’ve met him halfway and I’ve built my own life independently to a certain point,” the TLC personality explained. “I can’t allow people who didn’t raise me have complete control of my life when there are other options that include us both being happy and free.”

For people who criticized Brittany, she said her love for Yazan should be good enough. “My care should be enough. How I go hard for him even when he’s dead wrong should be enough,” Brittany wrote. “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”

Yazan Pens A Cryptic Message About Relationships

Brittany has been clear in her messages on social media, while Yazan has taken more of a mysterious route. In a cryptic message captured by 90 Day Fiance News, Yazan shared a quote that read, “Sometimes the love of your life comes after the mistake of your life.”

In his own writing, he added, “God will choose and bring what is good to you.”

He didn’t provide further context to reveal if he was talking about his relationship with Brittany as the “mistake” of his life or the love of his life.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

