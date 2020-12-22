Are 90 Day Fiance Brothers Tarik & Dean Still Fighting?

90 Day Fiance brothers Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim used to be fan favorites on Pillow Talk, the spinoff series where TLC personalities watch new episodes of the hit show, but they abruptly stopped filming together.

Tarik gave some insight as to what happened, saying he and his brother had a falling out after he started a relationship with a woman from another country. The issue for Tarik isn’t that Dean fell in love with a foreign woman, but that he was so critical of Tarik when he started his relationship with Hazel. Upon falling in love with his girlfriend Rigin, Dean picked up his life and moved to The Philippines. Things are still on bad terms, with Tarik claiming he’s not invited his brother’s to his wedding.

According to Tarik, Dean is being a hypocrite for engaging in a long-distance relationship, especially when he was scrutinizing Hazel and accusing her of being a con-artist. “Me and Dean used to be super tight, but we are not now,” he said on the December 20 episode of 90 Day Fiance, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I’m so angry at my brother, Dean. There is no recovery.”

Dean Reportedly Quit ‘Pillow Talk’ Because He Was Jealous

According to Tarik, Dean quit Pillow Talk because he was jealous of his brother.

“He quit. Out of the blue. His reasons? He said I was copying him, and wouldn’t let him finish his ‘jokes.’ Delusional,” he said, as cited by Cheatsheet.com. “He said I was cutting HIM off. Imagine that. He said either they fire me or he quits. Who brought him into this? ME.”

“EVERYONE including me were stunned and I asked to talk to him twice,” Tarik continued. “He said no TWICE. They couldn’t believe he was being so childish. Blocked me and Hazel out of the blue. She was hurt the most. THAT’S when I said it’s middle finger time.”

Tarik Claimed Dean Tried to Get Him Fired From ‘Pillow Talk’

Things became so strained between the brothers that Tarik claimed to Entertainment Tonight Online that Dean tried to get him fired from Pillow Talk.

“There’s bad blood from him to me,” the Virginia Beach native explained. “It got really ugly. And I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this or not, but … he tried to get them to fire me. He told them that if he couldn’t do Pillow Talk alone because he was the star, that he’d quit. So, news flash, Dean tried to get his brother fired off of Pillow Talk. Period. End of story. Now, if you don’t call that backstabbing ….”

Tarik accused fame of going to Dean’s head.”To keep it all the way real, I feel like if us being on TV and him getting a little taste of fame could really have him pull the daggers out on his own brother, then we weren’t really brothers in the beginning,” he said.

“I miss who I thought he was,” Tarik added. “The person who I thought I knew is not who I know now. So, I miss the dude before the cameras.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

