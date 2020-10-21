Colt Johnson Posts Selfie & Gets Instantly Trashed by Fans

The adage “if you don’t have something nice to say, then say nothing at all” doesn’t apply to some viewers of 90 Day Fiance. Cast member Colt Johnson was slammed on Instagram after he posted a new selfie, with TLC viewers taking the opportunity to insult the TV personality. Colt isn’t exactly a fan favorite on the series, especially after he admitted to cheating on ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline with “friend” Vanessa Guerra.

For his new selfie, Colt smiled for the photo and wrote, “Hello.” Within three days, some of the most popular messages in the comment section were disses. “Really blew it with that nice Jess … I’m glad she moved on,” a netizen said. “Colt are you still holding your mother’s hand,” another added.

“Good morning my Vienna sausage,” one person wrote, referencing an insult first hurled by Jess.

She and ex-wife Larissa Lima accused Colt of posting their pictures to his OnlyFans account. “This is what a passive-aggressive b*tch does,” Jess wrote on her Instagram story, as noted by CheatSheet. “First he sent out my nudes, and now he is using my face on his ridiculous Onlyfans account. It calls gaslighting. By the way, who is going to pay to see a Vienna Sausage he sent out to thousands of chicks for free. Trash man.”

Colt Admitted He Dated Jess Because Vanessa Turned Him Down

During the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Colt admitted he never would have dated Jess if Vanessa said “yes” to his advances. Colt made the confession after saying that he “loved” Vanessa.

“Vanessa said no, and if she said yes, I would have dated her in a second,” Colt told Tell All host Shaun Robinson, as noted by CheatSheet. “I’m sorry that you were in a s***** relationship with me. Like, it was a summer fling at best.” When Colt returned to the U.S. after meeting Jess’ family in Brazil, he cheated on her with Vanessa.

Colt also claimed he had an “emotional” affair with Vanessa while married to first wife Larissa Lima. “It was literally the worst time in my entire life,” Colt said. “And Vanessa was the only person there who even talked to me, and just be there as a friend. And I took that and, I think I was developing feelings for her.”

Jess Has Already Moved On

To almost everyone’s surprise, Jess had some exciting news to reveal: She got married! They met five months after her tumultuous relationship with Colt ended, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

It was Larissa’s friend Carmen who hooked Jess up with Brian Hanvey, her new husband. “Larissa introduced Carmen to me and me and Carmen started [talking] every day,” she said, adding it was Carmen who encouraged her to start dating again.

“I have a friend,” Jess remembered Carmen saying about Brian. “He’s a vegetarian, and he likes the same music as you and I think [you two] would be the perfect match.”

Colt’s mom Debbie accused Jess of just wanting a green card, but Jess said she was very happy with Brian. “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite,” she wrote.

