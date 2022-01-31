Colt Johnson & Vanessa Guerra Relationship Update

There has been a big update to Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s relationship and it has to do with his mom, Debbie.

Colt has had his fair share of relationships on TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” and fans are curious if he’s still with Vanessa Guerra after his relationship’s with ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima and ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline failed.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Colt Johnson & Vanessa Guerra Are Separated & They Say It’s Because of His Mom Debbie

During the “90 Day: The Single Life” season 2 tell-all episode, which aired on January 28, 2022, Vanessa revealed she and Colt are no longer together.

“I moved out,” Vanessa said citing Debbie as a big reason for her moving out. “I’m tired of being under her roof.”

During the second season, viewers saw issues with privacy between the newlyweds and Colt’s mom.

“We have discussed privacy. If the doors closed don’t come in. Don’t bother me. If my door’s closed, it’s the same thing. If the bed’s a-rockin’ don’t come a-knockin’,” Debbie said in her confessional.

Colt even went as far as asking his mother to find her own place to live and even apartment hunted with her.

“Ever since Colt and Vanessa got married, I’ve been thinking about moving out and I’ve even looked at a couple of apartments,” she said on the show. “I’m taking my time to feel comfortable about where I want a move and I’m probably procrastinating a little bit, but I can’t rent something that I can’t afford. I can’t even think about leaving.”

Debbie appeared to still be harboring ill feelings about Colt and Vanessa’s secret marriage, which took place without her knowledge.

“He’s sneaky about getting married and then he’s hiding the fact that he wants to move out. It’s not the Colt I know. I feel like he’s cutting me out of his life,” she said on the show.

Vanessa Revealed Debbie Did Not Know She & Colt Were Pregnant Until After the Miscarriage

On October 11, 2021, Colt announced the couple had suffered a miscarriage via his official Instagram account.

“Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share,” Colt wrote in the Instagram caption of a series of photos documenting the pregnancy. “We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child,” he continued. “We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart.”

While appearing on the “90 Day: The Single Life” season 2 tell-all episode, Vanessa spoke about the moment Debbie learned of the pregnancy.

“I suffered a miscarriage, and we told Debbie about it … she didn’t know I was pregnant, we kept it from her, so her reaction was, ‘I’m sorry.’ She gave me a hug.”

In between tears Vanessa continued, “[Colt] took me to the ER in the middle of the night, and that was that.”

READ NEXT: Ex of 90 Day Fiancé Star Revealed Major Spoiler About Memphis & Hamza