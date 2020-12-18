Darcey Silva Sparks Georgi Rusev Breakup Rumors

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva sparked rumors that she and Georgi Rusev might have broken up after she stopped appearing with him on social media. The gossip first started when the couple briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram last month, but the chatter kicked up once more after new posts of Georgi didn’t show up on Darcey’s page. Before that, she would either share pictures and videos with her fiance, or she would tag him in posts that she uploaded.

Since the first apparent hiccup, Darcey has continued to post several messages about being a strong woman and has not included her partner in any of them.

“I am soft, loving, deserving and my heart is always wide open,” she wrote on December 18. “Receiving what destiny has for me. ❤️Loving and embracing the roses that are truly and always meant for me. Feeling love and happiness!”

As fans know, Georgi and Darcey quarantined together even though they had only just met. As their relationship progressed, Darcey became smitten with the 27-year-old, but she later disclosed that he was still legally married to his ex.

Heavy reached out to Darcey’s rep to see if she had any comment on the rumors, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Fans Suspect Something Is Off Between Darcey and Georgi

While there were plenty of people who complimented Darcey on her latest photos and others who slammed her for using filters, some questions started to arise about the status of her relationship in the comments section.

“Trouble in paradise again?” one fan asked.

“Your heart is too open, Darcey. You are too vulnerable, too easily hurt,” another fan cautioned her. “You should guard yourself a little more. You are emotionally naked and as such, suffer from the stones and thorns of the world. Guard yourself.”

“Are u and georgie still together!?!? Please say yes!!!!” a netizen asked.

On December 15, she created a new TikTok video with her daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bullock. Again, the caption she used for the post might have hinted that something was off in her relationship. “No one will ever take us down! We are true love and golden! Family forever! We know our worth!” she wrote.

This post similarly ignited questions about Georgi. “What happened? He cheated on you?? It always starts with the Silva strong posts,” said one person. “Oh no! What happened now?” another asked.

The Couple Announced Their Engagement in October

If there was trouble between Darcey and Georgi, it occurred only weeks after their publicly announced their engagement. As shown on her spinoff show Darcey & Stacey, Georgi asked the TLC reality star to be his wife on the season finale. Of course, she accepted in June when it was filmed and happily made the announcement when the segment aired in October.

She posed for exclusive engagement photos with People and gushed over her Bulgarian love. “I’ve always wanted a partner in life where you can raise each other up and not shoot each other down. I decided the next relationship I got in, I would say what I want,” she said at the time. “We’re able in the end to work it all out, rise above and stay strong for the love that we know we share because our future is so great.”

Darcey said Georgi, her girls and herself had become a little family unit and she dreamed of having a beach wedding. “I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over,” she said. “Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is currently airing on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

