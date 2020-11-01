Why Darcey Silva & Her Husband Divorced

Best known for her time on 90 Day Fiance, Darcey Silva met and fell in love with Georgi Rusev. While Darcey has been very open about her ventures to find love, she’s been much more private when it comes to the father of her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen. While Darcey doesn’t often talk about her ex, she briefly opened up about her first husband during an exclusive interview with Heavy.

The former couple was married for eight years. Darcey made the split seem like it was amicable. “We just felt we grew apart and was searching for our soulmates,” she said, adding that she learned from that relationship that “happiness is a virtue and we all deserve it.”

“My relationship with my daughters’ father is good and respectful. I’m grateful for my daughters Aniko and Aspen and always will be. We are blessed to have them,” she continued. “They are my beautiful blessings and my angels! I love them with all my heart and soul and so does he.”

Darcey Says Her Engagement Is A ‘Beautiful Blessing’

On the series finale of her spinoff show Darcey & Stacey, Georgi proposed to the Connecticut resident. Of course, she said yes and refers to Georgi as her soulmate. “It’s a beautiful blessing for us both,” she said about the engagement.

Darcey added that her girls are happy about her mother’s relationship and the way it played out on television. “They are proud of us as a whole and family and they know I’m a strong empowered mother to them both and that they come first,” the TLC personality revealed.

She already has some ideas about what she wants to do for the wedding. “We are definitely talking about something extremely beautiful and want something breathtaking,” Darcey said. “You will have to find out and see what the future holds!”

Darcey and Georgi spent the early days of their relationship in quarantine, but she said it only made them stronger. “We learned a lot about each other and we grew closer wholeheartedly and spiritually which we are so grateful for!” the House of Eleven fashion designer told Heavy. “It was a beautiful and positive experience during a very difficult time for the world. We rose above everything and this only made us all stronger.”

Darcey & Stacey Was Renewed For Season 2

There’s great news for anyone who’s been following Darcey and her sister Stacey’s story unfold on TLC! Their signature spinoff series was renewed for a second season after Season 1 became cable’s highest-rated freshman series to date in 2020, according to a press release from TLC.

“We never could have predicted how timely this new series would be in 2020,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. “We saw the Silvas tackle quarantine like the rest of us, while also nurturing their love lives despite the troubles of the world, ending in a wedding and an engagement! We’re excited that audiences have flocked as Darcey & Stacey shared more of their lives and loves with us, and we can’t wait to share what happens in season two!”

Darcey and Stacey were also nominated for a People’s Choice Award. “Y’all are the best fans. PERIOD. Can’t thank you enough. If you wanna see us take home the 🏆 go and vote now” she wrote on October 21.

Stay tuned for the premiere date of Darcey & Stacey Season 2.

