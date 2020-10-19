Darcey Silva Reveals Secret About Ex-Boyfriend

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva, who is currently starring in a spinoff show with her twin sister, revealed a major secret about one of her ex-boyfriends. England native Tom Brooks infamously gave Darcey the “key to his heart” and apartment, but he also proposed marriage. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Darcey and Stacey revealed that Tom asked the Connecticut resident to be his wife after a drunken night in Albania.

“Yeah, there were some things that happened after that at the hotel room that nobody knows, but Stacey knows, and Florian,” Darcey said, referring to Stacey’s husband. “We invited them over and someone was in an interesting, giddy mood because … you can say it, Stace.”

“There was a point later… early that morning where actually Tom had popped the question to Darcey, and it was just like, kinda out of left field,” Stacey revealed.

Darcey Didn’t Accept Tom’s Proposal

Key to his heart? 🔑Who had your favorite reaction to Tom's "proposal"? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gvpqcJnO8R — TLC Network (@TLC) October 21, 2019

It’s not exactly a spoiler alert, but Darcey didn’t say yes. Even though Darcey talked about marrying Tom continuously during the season, she didn’t feel like the proposal was authentic.

“I never gave him a response because I didn’t trust him,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He’d been drinking too. … I don’t know, we were all like, ‘What?’ I didn’t take him seriously. I was kinda like, was he just trying to say this to make himself feel better about what just happened earlier that night? So, I was just like, if he’s gonna do it, at least get on a knee, but he was sitting in a chair with, you know, some champagne or something in his hand.”

After they split up, Tom tried to make amends by writing Darcey a note but she refused to read it. Viewers have never learned the contents of the note. At the beginning of Darcey and Stacey’s spinoff show, Stacey secretly met with Tom, where he hinted that Darcey needs to go see a psychologist. Since then, Tom hasn’t appeared on 90 Day Fiance or any of its spinoffs, though he’s rumored to be filming Pillow Talk with his sister.

Darcey’s Now Engaged To Georgi Rusev

Darcey needs to know if Georgi is ready to make her a priority! And little does she know…he's got a big secret. Tune in to the season finale of #DarceyAndStacey TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/XQKHXoGmlY — TLC Network (@TLC) October 18, 2020

Darcey quickly moved on from Tom with Georgi, a model and a massage therapist, who she met in Miami during the Super Bowl. There’s a 14-year age difference between them, but that’s nothing new for Darcey. She was 18 years old than her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

Darcey told People her connection with Georgi was “instant.”

“Everybody’s going to have their issues from time to time, but if we can communicate and talk through that, that’s what I’ve always wanted in a relationship,” she told the magazine.

Georgi agreed that they feel comfortable with each other. “The most important [thing] is we understand each other and we have each other’s backs,” he said.

In their engagement announcement on Instagram, Georgi said he promised to love Darcey forever. “I love you with all my heart and soul Darcey! You are my love and my life. I’m so blessed, I have you in my life, and extremely happy that you said… “Yes!” he wrote. “I’m always going to love, cherish and protect you. I’ll hold you close to my heart forever!”

