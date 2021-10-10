PHOTO: Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Image

Darcey Silva shared a photo of herself and her identical twin Stacey on her Instagram stories, and the TLC stars looked completely different than they do on TV. The image received a lot of attention on Reddit, where two threads were created to discuss it.

It was a close-up shot of Darcey and Stacey with their heads close together. It looked like their faces had been heavily edited to make them slimmer, and their hair had been darkened. The sisters have been honest about the large number of cosmetic procedures that they’ve had done, and one Reddit headline suggested that their fixation on altering their appearances is “getting out of hand.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Darcey Is Trolling Them With This Photo

The image that Darcey shared on her stories came from the @darceyandstacey_thenextlevel_ Instagram account. Text had been added to it that read, “Live without pretending, love without depending, listen without defending, speaking without offending. For those who believe in us, no proof is necessary. For the haters that don’t, no amount of proof is sufficient.”

Some Redditors zeroed in on the first three words of the “The Silva Motto” and suggested that the “90 Day Fiance” star was posting the edited image just to mess with them. “Lol. ‘Live without pretending’ has got to be the most ironic/hypocritical phrase they could say. They MUST be trolling us, right?” read one comment. “I agree. This s*** cannot be real, man!” another person wrote.

However, others wondered whether Darcey and Stacey really think that they look like the faces in the image. “They believe their looks are real from the filters they use from Instagram. The filters are feeding their delusions,” theorized one Redditor. In a second Reddit thread, a meme had been created by placing the edited picture above another photo of Darcey and Stacey that was seemingly unedited. “The item when online shopping,” the top photo was captioned. The other caption read, “The item Wish sends you.” According to Monsters & Critics, Darcey has shared similar photos on her Instagram account before.

What Jesse Meester Thinks of Darcey’s Plastic Surgery

Darcey and Stacey underwent plastic surgery makeovers in Turkey that were chronicled for their TLC series. They told Us Weekly that the procedures they had done included breast lifts, rhinoplasties, fat removal from the cheeks, and lip lifts. Darcey also said that they got “snatched around the waist.” “I feel like we’re a better version of ourselves,” she gushed.

Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester got to see the results of her “twin transformation” during the episode of “90 Day Bares All” airing on October 11. In a sneak peek shared by E! News, he shared his thoughts about it. “I think Darcey is beautiful in her own way,” he said. “I’m very happy with her new look. I hope you are in a good place. I have no grudges, no hard feelings.” He also said that he was happy that he and his ex were able to chat on the show. Darcey responded by saying, “Have a good life.”

Jesse is currently dating former “Before the 90 Days” star Jeniffer Tarazona, and fans can watch their love story play out when season two of “90 Day: The Single Life” premieres November 12 on Discovery+.