Why David & Annie Toborowsky Love Cooking Together

Viewers might remember them best from 90 Day Fiance and Pillow Talk, but TLC personalities David and Annie Toborowsky landed their own cooking show called Spice It Up. They have become fan favorites on Pillow Talk, where they offer commentary on new seasons and interactions of 90 Day Fiance.

While watching new episodes in bed, Annie would whip out an electric skillet and start cooking some homemade Thai food from scratch. For anyone who wants to learn some of Annie and Davids recipes, all they have to do is watch Spice It Up, which debuted on October 28.

During an interview with Heavy, Annie and David revealed that not only will they show people how to cook, but they also talk about their relationship and the places they’ve traveled. “We love to travel and learn about history. Food is what really brings people together because when you share a dish, you’re sharing your culture and your history,” David said. “There’s so much more food than just food.”

One of Davids’s favorite things that Annie cooks up in the kitchen is Jungle Curry because it reminds him of when he lived in Thailand. “It was the one dish that really helps with weight loss, and so it brings me back to that time,” David said, adding that he loves all different types of food.

When Heavy asked Annie her favorite thing to cook, she emphatically said “everything!” Even if they’re cooking Thai basil chicken–as they show on the first episode of their spinoff series–there are various different ways to make it. David likened it to the many different ways someone can choose to cook a cheeseburger. It all depends on how the person is feeling that day. The same goes for Thai food, especially once you start exploring the way different regions make popular dishes.

There’s also some great news for people who want to cook like Annie, David shared his wife has been working late working on her recipes and that a cookbook could be coming out in the future.

How David & Annie Make Their Relationship Work

Since viewers last saw them on Pillow Talk, their relationship seemed strained, but David and Annie say things between them are the best they’ve ever been. They wake up laughing and they go to sleep laughing.

David joked that their relationship is like the movie 50 First Dates, every day he tries to do things that will make Annie fall in love with him all over again. He even likes to do little things like having Annie’s vitamins and coffee ready for her in the morning because she usually sleeps later than he does.

In a bigger surprise, David surprised Annie with a trip to Zanzibar. She had no idea where they were going when they got there. He joked that Annie didn’t pay attention while they were at the airport and had her headphones on the entire time.

David Has A Secret About ‘Pillow Talk’

David and Annie love participating on Pillow Talk, but when asked about his favorite couple to watch on the series, he joked that he had a little “secret.”

Then Annie mentioned Jenny and Sumit too.

David said he feels emotional watching some of Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s scenes because he can relate to them. “I understand a lot of Asian cultures. I worked and lived in Asia. I’ve been to 65 or 66 countries now. I feel for other cultures because I get it,” he said. “When you read the subtitles, language overseas sometimes has more profoundness to it. It’s not always as direct as speaking in proverbs.”

David was especially moved by the scene where Sumit meets with his parents about Jenny. They haven’t been accepting of their relationship because Jenny is more than 30 years older than their son.

“When Sumit is crying to his family and still bends down to kiss his mother’s feet–even as he yells at her–that’s because it’s his mother. We don’t really see a lot of respect of the elders here.”

David and Annie also have an age gap, though not as great. “I felt for him. I noticed they have an age difference but I didn’t have to deal with the cultural differences that Jenny & Sumit are going through.”

To watch full episodes of Spice It Up, head over to Facebook Watch.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiance Star Ariela Slammed by Viewers