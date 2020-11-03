Deavan Clegg Reveals Daughter’s Diagnosis

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg revealed her daughter was diagnosed after experiencing a series of “health concerns.” It turned out that Deavan’s 5-year-old daughter Drascilla was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, muscle weakness in the face that causes one side to droop.

Bell’s palsy usually goes away on its own within six months, though physical therapy can help make sure the muscles don’t stay that way permanently, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s not known why Bell’s palsy occurs, but it could be a reaction to a viral infection or swelling of the nerve that controls one side of the face.

With fewer than 200,000 cases in the U.S. per year, Bell’s palsy is uncommon, rarely occurs more than once and can happen to someone at any age. Aside from temporary paralysis on part of the face, symptoms can also include headache, pain around the jaw, drooling and loss of taste. There have been some cases where Bell’s palsy affects both sides of the face.

As first noted by InTouch Weekly, 23-year-old Deavan revealed Drascilla was suffering from Bell’s palsy on November 2. “Everyone is asking. We did find out Drascilla has Bell’s palsy. We are sad but working hard with her. She’s improving with new exercises,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for sending your prayers. We are hoping she will fully recover. But right now we are hoping to see our princess smile again.”

Earlier, Deavan told her followers that Drascilla was experiencing “health concerns.”

“Our baby girl is going through a hard time right now,” she explained. “A lot of health concerns right now. Please send your prayers. We think we know what is going on. Hoping for a diagnosis soon. I also wanted to say thank you so much for all the thoughtful DM‘s that have came my way. I see you and appreciate all of you.”

Deavan Took Drascilla Trick-or-Treating

Before they had a diagnosis, Deavan took her daughter trick-or-treating for Halloween. She posted a photo that showed Drascilla smiling in her arms.

“Went trick-or-treating with my favorite girl in the world,” she wrote. “After all the hardships, it was truly heartwarming to see her have such a good time.” Drascilla dressed up as a spooky doll and Deavan and her new boyfriend, Topher Park, dressed as characters from The Purge.

“This is not a test. This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the commencement of the Annual Purge,” she wrote in part of her post, citing a quote from the horror film.

Deavan Accused Ex-Husband Jihoon Lee of Abusing Drascilla

Last month, Deavan released a statement after Jihoon claimed Drascilla abused his dog. Deavan, however, claimed that her ex physically abused her daughter and that the “lies” he was telling about her were causing people to send death threats their way.

“As for Drascilla your lies to cover up the fact you abused her is causing a mass amount of death threats towards her. To the point where we are scared,” she wrote, as noted by Champion Daily.

Jihoon had been trying to send packages to Deavan to help take care of their son Taeyang, but Deavan alleged the person who was delivering the packages to Deavan was also threatening her life.

“That person has sent very scary disturbing messages to us explaining how they will kill us,” she claimed. “So if you could stop playing this online game that would be great because now I have relocated twice trying to protect the children. This isn’t funny anymore this is serious so please stop it. You’re putting your son in danger.”

Deavan claimed Jihoon admitted to the alleged abuse. “You guys think I’m lying about Drascilla. But you guys didn’t see what I saw Jihoon has admitted it several times over phone calls and texts and it’s being handled,” the mother-of-two wrote. “Please it’s not about the show anymore. We are people too. And we are scared.”

