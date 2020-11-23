Deavan Clegg Responds To Being Fired From 90 Day Fiance Rumor

Deavan Clegg responded to rumors that she was fired from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. The TLC personality has been publicly feuding with her ex Jihoon Lee, the father of her 1-year-old son Taeyang Scuti Lee. Their tumultuous relationship has been playing out on social media, with Deavan already posting photos of her new boyfriend Topher Park holding Taeyang.

“I’m seeing a lot of articles and YouTube videos [claiming] that I’ve been fired. I would like to address this. I’ve never been fired. That is fake news,” Deavan, 23, wrote on Instagram, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“I am still attached to Sharp [Entertainment],” she continued. “I also saw another cast [member] who they claimed this about had to also speak out. I just don’t want to continue to film if ever asked.”

Deavan, an American from Utah, and Jihoon, a resident of South Korea, met online and got pregnant the first time they connected in person. With his parents’ approval, Jihoon proposed to Deavan and they agreed to raise their son in South Korea. Their relationship was fraught with issues compounded by their inability to communicate efficiently. The couple became famous for their handheld translator, which didn’t always work properly.

Fans already know that they’re not together anyone even though the season hasn’t ended, which could have sparked the rumor that Deavan was fired. However, couples don’t always need to be together to continue with 90 Day Fiance. TLC star Darcey Silva famously appeared on the show with three different men and both Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson continued to appear on 90 Day Fiance even though they weren’t together anymore.

Deavan Accuses ’90 Day Fiance’ of Being Scripted

Splitting with Jihoon might not be the only reason rumors swirled about Deavan’s erroneous firing. She slammed the show, accusing 90 Day Fiance of being scripted.

According to SoapDirt and ScreenRant she asked a follower, “You know the show is scripted right?”

Deavan made similar claims when her daughter, Drascilla, ran out into traffic while they were still in South Korea. “Editing can make things look more dramatized,” she said at the time.

Paul Staehle Denied Being Fired By TLC

Deavan isn’t the only TLC alum who recently spoke out about not continuing with the show. Paul Staehle of Kentucky, who is married to Karine from Brazil, clarified that he and his wife decided to step back from the show.

“We were not fired or reprimanded,” he wrote on November 14. “We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income [were] not affected. TLC and Sharp have both been very considerate to our situation.”

“We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off-camera,” he continued. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

