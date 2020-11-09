Deavan Clegg Responds Rumors About Baby No. 3 Pregnancy

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg issued a statement after fans speculated that she was pregnant with her third baby. The Utah native denied the accusations, which started to circulate after she posted a Purge-themed Halloween photo with her new boyfriend, Topher Park. Deavan’s figure was hidden under a puffy white dress, but the TLC personality told fans that’s the way the dress was supposed to look. It had nothing to do with hiding a burgeoning baby bump.

The response was first noticed by SoapDirt, who also captured screenshots of Deavan’s response. “Deavan, are you pregnant again or is that just the dress,” one fan asked. “I’m not. It’s just the style of dress,” she answered.

Deavan Cannot Take Oral Contraceptives

The publication noted that Deavan wasn’t on birth control, citing a statement from her mother Elicia Clegg.

Elicia claimed that Deavan has a “brain disorder” which is why she can’t take oral birth control. She’s been relying on men to take care of that, though that didn’t work during her relationship with ex-husband Jihoon Lee. Deavan became pregnant the first time they met, with her claiming that the condom fell off during intercourse because it was too big for Jihoon.

She then wondered if people were body-shaming her. “Noticed all the articles saying I’m pregnant… I’m not,” she wrote on Instagram, as captured by blogger 90 Day The Melanated Way. “I’m not sure if this is considered body-shaming.”

On the current season of 90 Day Fiance, Deavan revealed that she was pregnant for the third time, but she and Jihoon lost the baby.

“Last Monday, we did end up losing our baby. We are heartbroken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner,” she wrote in October 2019, as noted by Us Weekly. “But we needed this time to heal as a family.”

“A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing,” Deavan continued. “We are healing and doing better and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Deavan’s Daughter Was Recently Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Amid accusations that Jihoon abused Deavan’s daughter Drascilla, the TLC personality revealed that the 5-year-old was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy after suffering from “health concerns.”

“Everyone is asking. We did find out Drascilla has Bell’s palsy. We are sad but working hard with her. She’s improving with new exercises,” Deavan revealed on November 2. “Thank you everyone for sending your prayers. We are hoping she will fully recover. But right now we are hoping to see our princess smile again.”

Before receiving Drascilla’s diagnosis the model asked her followers for their support. “Our baby girl is going through a hard time right now,” she explained. “A lot of health concerns right now. Please send your prayers. We think we know what is going on. Hoping for a diagnosis soon. I also wanted to say thank you so much for all the thoughtful DMs that have come my way. I see you and appreciate all of you.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

