Deavan Clegg Slams TLC As Amid Jihoon Lee Drama

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg blasted TLC while saying farewell to reality TV. The mother-of-two has been publicly feuding with estranged husband Jihoon Lee, who is currently living in Korea. Deavan is in the U.S. with her oldest daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and Taeyang, the son she shares with Jihoon.

Deavan, 24, said her life was “forever changed” since joining the series in a lengthy Instagram post on December 3. “The past two years have been the hardest I’ve ever experienced in my life,” she said.

The model accused TLC of scripting scenes that led to “ruining people’s lives.”

“This experience has taught me so much… although grateful for the opportunities this show has brought. The greater lesson I’ve learned is how evil some people can be,” she said. “The truth of reality is dark and evil.”

Deavan alleged that she and other 90 Day Fiance cast members contemplated suicide because of “fake scenarios” that were created by TLC. “My heart goes out to the many people who have taken their lives this year due to reality tv going too far,” she penned. “I hope this recent season has taught sharp a lesson. There was a lot cut the second half of the season. A lot of over the line things bringing many of the cast members to almost take their lives. Me being one of them.”

“This experience took me to a dark place I never want to revisit. But I also met amazing people in Korea who helped me through this time,” she continued. “I hope future cast members are treated fairly and not as money bags or other puppets.”

Deavan Is ‘Grateful’ For The Opportunities That Have Come Her Way

Not everything about Deavan’s experience was negative.

She was grateful for the production team who worked with her while she lived in Korea. “I want to personally thank the Korean film crew who was apart from sharp. Amazing kind and loyal. Who knew the bad and held my hand through it,” the Utah native confessed. “I wish I could say the same about sharp.”

The 24-year-old gave a special shoutout to 90 Day Fiance alums like Tiffany Franco and Erika Owens. “I also want to thank @tiffanyfrancosmith for being my friend and supporting me during this hard journey and @glitterbuggin when we would have our midnight phone calls together she helped me through the abuse and I am forever grateful,” she wrote.

Deavan Suffered A Miscarriage And Split From Jihoon

This season of 90 Day Fiance showed Deavan suffer from a miscarriage. The tragedy briefly brought she and Jihoon closer together, but during the pandemic, Deavan packed up and left Korea with her two children. At the time, she told Jihoon that it would be best for their marriage.

Since leaving Korea, Deavan has started a relationship with her current boyfriend, Topher Park. The couple reportedly met during Deavan’s first flight to Korea, which has made some fans speculate that they were talking while Deavan was still with Jihoon.

Deavan has since claimed that Jihoon abused her daughter Drascilla by pulling her hair. Although Jihoon admitted to pulling Drascilla’s hair, he said it was to teach her a lesson because Drascilla was pulling other girls’ hair at school.

READ NEXT: Deavan Clegg & Boyfriend Topher Spark Engagement Rumors