‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg Welcomes Third Child

A former star of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” has welcomed another child, and the baby’s arrival comes at a somewhat complicated time. Deavan Clegg’s newborn joins big sister Drascilla and big brother Taeyang. As Screenrant detailed, Clegg previously experienced two miscarriages as well.

Deavan Clegg Posted About ‘Baby Park’ Arriving

In May, Clegg announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The photos she shared showed her cradling her pregnant belly as she posed with her beau, Topher Park, as well as her daughter and son. “We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022,” she captioned the post. The pregnancy announcement came a month after Taeyang’s third birthday celebration, and just weeks before she opened up about his cancer diagnosis. On May 31, Clegg took to Instagram to reveal the little boy was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He started chemotherapy immediately upon his diagnosis, and Clegg explained it would be a two-year process to treat his cancer. At the time, she acknowledged she was “still processing all of this and asking for prayers,” but noted his type of cancer “has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

Following the disclosure of Taeyang’s cancer diagnosis, Clegg posted frequent updates on her Instagram page about his progress, but little to nothing about her pregnancy. On October 28, she shared a video on Instagram revealing, “Baby Park is coming home.” Her beau was right there by her side at the hospital, and she noted via a hashtag that the baby would be delivered via a cesarean section. The news shocked some “90 Day Fiance” fans who had seemingly missed the earlier pregnancy announcement.

’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Were Excited & Anxious for More Details

Clegg has not shared any baby updates on her Instagram page since the announcement that “Baby Park” was “coming home.” However, she did share a few scant details with InTouch Weekly. “Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” she told the outlet on November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy,” she added, while also thanking “90 Day Fiance” fans for respecting the family’s privacy. So far, Clegg has not revealed the new baby’s name or even confirmed its gender. In other Instagram updates, she did reveal Taeyang was too sick to trick-or-treat for Halloween this year, although Drascilla was prepared to do double candy-collecting duty.

Most of the fans and followers who commented on Clegg’s post announcing the baby’s arrival sent their well wishes and congratulations.

“Sending you so much health, love, prayers for a healthy baby and mama. Stay strong mama you got this,” wrote one supporter.

“Congratulations May God bless you and your family can’t wait to see pics of the new baby!” added another.

Although they were in the minority on Clegg’s post, a few people commented on the fact the “90 Day Fiance” star now has three children with three different men. Some supporters pushed back against the negative notes, though.

“So does Kate Hudson. Yet does anybody has [sic] a problem with that? They have one loving mother, that’s all that matters,” one fan responded to a critic.

Clegg’s journey on “90 Day Fiance” did not go very smoothly, as she married and subsequently divorced Jihoon Lee, Taeyang’s biological father. Despite her past troubles, and her son’s current medical situation, her supporters are rooting for her happiness and will be eager to see baby updates.