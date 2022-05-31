90 Day Fiance Star’s Young Son Diagnosed with Cancer

A star of “90 Day Fiance” has announced her young son has been diagnosed with cancer.

Deavan Clegg, who appeared on two seasons of the show with her now ex-husband Jihoon Lee, has announced on her Instagram that her 3-year-old son Taeyang was diagnosed with “b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

Deavan Clegg Revealed Taeyang Has Cancer & Began Treatment Just Days Ago: ‘This Is Every Parents Absolute Worst Nightmare’

“I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength,” Clegg wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 31.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago. He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy.”

Clegg, who revealed recently that much of her relationship with Taeyang’s father on the show was fake, announced an official divorce from Lee on May 23 according to Clegg, she has sole custody of Taeyang.

“Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I’m still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please,” she wrote on Instagram.

Clegg also asked for financial support and included a link to a GoFundMe account which has yet to reach even $1,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“I’m so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength,” she wrote.

Deavan Clegg Announced She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child ‘Baby Park Will Be Arriving Fall 2022’

On May 7, Clegg announced she was expecting her third child, this time with her boyfriend Topher Park.

“We are happy to annouce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022,” she wrote followed by several hastags “#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance.”

Just recently Clegg hosted an Instagram Stories Q & A, where she revealed Lee had abused her and their storyline on the show was fake.

“If you want me to be 100 percent honest,” she wrote. “I don’t think there was a romantic connection to begin with. We both felt this way and had talked about it several times. We did everything for the show because he had debts and I had medical bills to pay. When I moved there we never slept in the same bed we faked it for youtube and the show. Once he became abusive I made him stay at his parents. I had planned to return home in March then Covid hit and my flight was canceled. We both had ended the relationship in November but decided to finish the season. We both knew we had to continue filming.”

Clegg says she “thought it was pretty obvious to viewers we didn’t like each other.”

A fan asked if their storyline was fake and she replied, “Some was fake. Some was real. Season 1 … 96 % was fake. I wasn’t seeking (honor/approval) when you saw us in Vegas we were already married on paper. It wasn’t either of our ideas to get married. But his parents insisted to make it work.”

