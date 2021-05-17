Jovi Slammed for Response to Yara Breastfeeding

“90 Day Fiance” star Jovi Dufren was criticized by netizens after he assumed breastfeeding in public was “illegal” on the May 16 episode of the TLC reality show. Others accused Jovi of being too harsh on his wife Yara Zaya, saying he wanted to go on a honeymoon before their newborn daughter Mylah was six months old.

When they went out to a restaurant to eat, Jovi became frustrated that Yara was so concerned with Mylah. The Ukrainian native fretted over the baby, making sure she was comfortable under the New Orleans sun. When they finally got settled Mylah was ready to eat so Yara asked Jovi to hand her a blanket. Jovi was shocked that Yara didn’t leave the table to breastfeed their daughter.

“I didn’t even know that was legal, you can breastfeed in a restaurant,” he said during a confessional with TLC cameras. “It’s kind of odd.”

In fact, there are laws in the U.S. that protect a mother’s right to feed her child in public.

Social media users thought Jovi’s reaction to the incident missed the mark. One of the top tweets about “90 Day Fiance” used a gif from “Forrest Gump.”

Jovi: I think it’s odd that Yara is breastfeeding in this restaurant. I didn’t think that was legal. Me:#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2vqLN2XUv9 — ELLE (@michelle9ohwell) May 17, 2021

“Breastfeeding is illegal? Jovi, what you don’t know could fill a warehouse,” another added.

Others simply criticized Jovi’s idea of parenting. “Jovi basically saying that it wasn’t a big deal that he fell asleep while holding a newborn baby and that babies get hurt sometimes!” they said. “That’s why Yara doesn’t trust him.”

Viewers met Jovi and Yara for the first time on season eight of “90 Day Fiance.” They surprised some fans by returning for season six of “Happily Ever After,” joining “90 Day Fiance” favorites like Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata.

Jovi Called Yara a ‘Psycho’ and Textbook ‘Control Freak’

While Yara was making sure their daughter was comfortable at home and in public, Jovi told TLC cameras that he thought his new wife was too controlling when it came to their daughter. He wanted to have as much say in raising Mylah as Yara. Jovi used words like “psycho” and “control freak” to disparage Yara’s parenting style.

Yara admitted that things with Jovi have changed since Mylah was born. But she’s still holding out hope that Jovi will be a “great dad” one day.

The couple isn’t past their problems just yet. A preview for next week showed Yara becoming emotional when Jovi told her about his upcoming work plans that could change their future.

Jovi Praised Yara on Mother’s Day

While Jovi was criticizing Yara on the May 16 episode of “90 Day Fiance,” he celebrated his wife on Mother’s Day.

“I could not handpick another person who I would want to be the mother of my child,” he wrote in an Instagram tribute. “Thank you for keeping our family together and being the best mom/wife/best friend I could ask for.”

“Thank you for bringing this little angel into our life, staying healthy when you were pregnant, and raising her alone when I’m away at work,” Jovi continued. “I don’t know anyone who could be so strong after everything you’ve been through.”

Don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC to find out what happens next.

