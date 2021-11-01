Jovi and Yara Roast Mike and Natalie with 90DF Halloween costume

A “90 Day Fiance” couple has taken aim at another 90DF couple via their hilarious Halloween costumes.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya took to Instagram on October 31 to share a video of their Halloween costumes, dressed up as fellow “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” castmates, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva.

Dufren dressed as Youngquist, headband and all, cutting up a steak in front of Zaya dressed as Mordovtseva, who is a vegetarian. The spoof was a play on one of the many dinners the pair had where Mordovtseva chastized Youngquist for eating meat.

Fans Loved the Spoof of the Controversial Couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva

Fans were loving the video poking most of the fun at Mordovtseva, who wasn’t received well throughout her appearances on the show due to her controlling nature and outburst of accusations aimed at Youngquist’s mother.

Many of the fans commented on Mylah’s costume, a rat, a nod at Mordovtseva’s pet rat.

“Mylah as Natalie’s rat really adds a nice touch,” Instagram User ellendeetz wrote. marthavnguyen wrote, “Natalie is going to hate you for this.”

“It’s the baby throwing the carrots on the floor for me,” Instagram user samoneshooper wrote. “Yall nailed the hell out of this one no lie.”

Many of the commenters used laughing emojis to express their feelings about the video.

Instagram user makeuwannacyn wrote, “ IM DEADDDD! ok but can we acknowledge the little bit of drippy eye makeup she has bc that’s hilarious Natalie always has her eyeliner leaking. ‘I can’t have champagne ima vegetarian,” with a series of laughing emojis and skulls.

lalacita83 wrote, “ Omg the hair flip is so on point hahahahah great job Yara and Jovi.” While Instagram user, gerzeegirl23 commented, “ This really did make me ‘laugh out loud.’”

Jovi Called out Natalie for Possibly Cheating on Mike At “90F Tell-All” Special





Play



90 Day Fiancé: Natalie Gets EXPOSED, Mike Says He’s Filing for Divorce! ET's Melicia Johnson breaks down the must-see moments from part one of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's season 8 tell-all, from Mike saying he's filing for divorce after Jovi and Yara outed Natalie for being with another man, to Angela breaking down and walking off the set after a blowout fight with Michael and… 2021-08-16T19:31:02Z

During the Tell-All special, that aired in August 2021, Mordovtseva and Youngquist had already split up. But there were some questions about whether or not either of them had moved on to other people yet. Both claimed they had not started dating again, but Dufren implied Mordovtseva might not be telling the truth.

“Who’s the guy you were with in New Orleans?” Dufren interrupted after Mordovtseva said she’d only been out with girls since the split.

“Jovi!” Zaya said.

“It wasn’t Mike,” he continued.

“What makes you think that he’s not gay, for example?” Mordovtseva said to Dunfren.

“He didn’t look gay to me,” Dunfren said. “We met Natalie in New Orleans for dinner, and she was with a friend. … I can’t say they looked romantic, but you know, I wouldn’t travel with a girl,” Dunfren continued. “No, it’s not a romantic relationship. But I explain why. Because I wanted to meet Yara, I wanted to see her but I didn’t know how I do there. Oh, I ask for help because I didn’t want to be alone,” Mordovtseva said.

Natalie Will Appear on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2

Is it hot in here or is it just Debbie, Ed, Jeniffer, Jesse, Natalie, Stephanie, and Syngin?🔥 A fiery new season of 90 Day: The Single life drops only on @discoveryplus Friday, November 15! pic.twitter.com/1SRyXaxKg5 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 6, 2021

The teaser for season 2 of “90 Day: The Single Life” opens with Mordovtseva and Youngquist splitting up and Mordovtseva asserting that she needs to be in charge in her next relationship.

She will join “Big” Ed Brown, Stephanie Matto, Debbie Johnson, Syngin Colchester, Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona.

READ NEXT: 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 Cast Spoilers