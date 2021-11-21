90DF’s Juliana Custodio Announces Pregnancy 1 Month After Split With Husband

Juliana Custodio announced she’s pregnant but the father is not estranged husband, Michael Jessen.

According to In Touch Weekly, Juliana announced she’s expecting her first child via her Instagram story. “My biggest dream came true,” Juliana wrote on Saturday, November 20, 2021. “I love you.” The post was accompanied by a breastfeeding emoji and a heart emoji.

On November 21, 2021, she followed that up with a photo with the following caption, “So excited for our new adventure. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true. we can’t wait to meet you. I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine.”

This confirms an additional Instagram post from the assumed father, who goes by “ben_obscura” on Instagram. On November 20, 2021, he posted a photo of the couple embracing with the caption, “Baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for! The best is yet to come!”

Juliana commented on the post a series of emojis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michael and Juliana’s break-up:

Juliana’s Estranged Husband Michael Jessen Announced They’d Split on the Couple’s Second Wedding Anniversary

On October 12, 2021, which would have been the couple’s second wedding anniversary, Michael took to Instagram to announce the split in a lengthy statement that was quickly deleted.

“I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you,” he wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

Later that day he issued an apology for his previous post.

“Consider this a mea culpa on the OP [original post] and on our marriage,” he wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in any way. It was not my intention and it was a mistake to post such a delicate and private matter publicly.”

Juliana Denied Dating Anyone New After Michael Accused Her of ‘Quickly’ Finding ‘Someone New’

Juliana took to Instagram after Michael announced the split, defending herself and denying she had moved on. That post has also since been deleted.

“You say I have found ‘someone new,’” Juliana wrote on October 13, 2021. “But the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself the most important person because this is how we supposed to do.”

She also urged others to leave relationships that do not make them happy.

“Girls and boys,” her statement continued. “If you’re in a relationship with you’re not happy and you know it doesn’t matter what you do, this will not work out, stand up for yourself! … No one saves us but ourselves. … Don’t be afraid to start over. It’s a brand new opportunity to rebuild what you truly want. Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be!”

‘Yikes’ Fans Were Split by the News of Juliana’s Pregnancy

Fans were split about whether to be happy for Juliana and her new beau or to show loyalty to Michael and their marriage.

“Expect the long winded passive-aggressive posts from Michael in 3…2…1,” a fan wrote on Ben’s Instagram post. A more positive comment was left on the same post reading, “Doesn’t matter it’s quick or not …a baby is always a bless. Congratulations and take care of yourself Juliana!”

Most of the comments were of fans who were confused by the quickness of the breakup and new pregnancy.

“Wait what..didn’t her n mike just break up not to long ago,” someone wrote. “Yikes,” someone else simply wrote.

At press time, Michael had yet to comment on the news.

