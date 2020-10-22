Kalani Reveals If She & Asuelu Are Still Together

90 Day Fiance star Kalani gave an update about her partnership with Asuelu, the father of her two sons. After a rocky season on Happily Ever After, Kalani revealed that she and Asuelu are “trying” to make things work. The couple appeared together in the Tell-All special, but Kalani wasn’t even sure if Asuelu was going to make it. At one point during taping, he walked away from filming after getting frustrated. Kalani threatened to divorce her husband, but months after filming she confirmed they are still together.

Kalani posted a family picture that showed herself with her two sons–Oliver and Kennedy–plus Asuelu. She captioned it “trying.” The post has since garnered nearly 100,000 likes from her 605,000 followers. The post even got a double-tap from Kalani’s sister Kolini, who hasn’t been supportive of their relationship.

One of the top comments under the photo commended Kalani and Asuelu for working on their marriage. “No one understands what couple fights for and why they keep fighting for except for the two people fighting. Love you guys rooting for you,” one person wrote. “Beautiful family. Don’t let the haters get u down. It’s your family u do as u want,” another added.

Kalani Blasted Online Trolls

Kalani blasted online trolls who criticized her and Asuelu for the way Samoan culture was being portrayed on TV. She said she agreed to be on a show about relationships–not educating viewers about culture.

“I’m on a reality TV show about relationships. I’m not on a show that explores the ethnography of Sāmoa. It is not my obligation, nor Asuelu’s, to spoon-feed fa’asamoa to those with ethnocentric ideologies, who specifically watch the show for drama,” she wrote in her August post. “Information about Sāmoa and fa’asamoa is readily available for anyone willing to look and learn.”

The latest season of Happily Ever After featured heavily around Asuelu’s family and the expectation that they give money–at least $1,000–to his mother. It’s part of Samoan culture–and something Kalani is accustomed to considering her father is from Samoa–but Kalani and Asuelu were unable to give his mother enough. At one point, she said she wanted Asuelu to divorce Kalani and didn’t care about taking money away from her two grandsons if that meant she got paid. She later walked back her comments at the Tell-All special. However, Asuelu’s sister Tammy is still holding a grudge against Kalani after she threatened to fight her.

Kalani Kicked Asuelu Out Of The House During The Coronavirus Pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kalani bought Asuelu a plane ticket to see his family in Washington after he refused to quarantine. He continued to meet with his friends and play volleyball–which Kalani said was putting their family at risk.

Kalani’s mother Lisa agreed. “I feel like it’s irresponsible,” Lisa said during the Tell-All, as noted by Entertainment Tonight Online. “He’s irresponsible, period. He wants to do what he wants to do, period. He doesn’t care about anybody else but himself, period.”

Kolini agreed with her mother. “Once you get to a certain age, it’s kind of hard to teach someone to be considerate and to think about other people,” she said. “And if you don’t have that by now, it’s… I think that’s just what we’re watching is him thinking about himself, so… But I can’t imagine not thinking about your family first.”

Kolini add that she wasn’t “shocked” when she heard Asuelu call her sister a “lying b***” but that she was looking forward to the relationship ending. “I mean, they’re sitting together right now. Do I see them together in the future? I don’t at this point in time,” she said.

