90 Day Fiance Couple Gets Denied Marriage License

One couple on 90 Day Fiance couple was confronted with sad news. Kenneth and Armando, the first male gay couple on the TLC series, were denied a marriage license in Mexico, according to a sneak peek preview obtained by People.

TLC cameras followed Armando, 31, to the civil registry clerk. Even though he had the proper documentation, he was denied a marriage license. Armando tried to explain that he read online same-sex marriages were legal in Mexico.

“In this case, we have a law that states, ‘No you, can’t,'” the clerk explains. “And we have a constitution that says, ‘Yes, you can.’ Sadly, we don’t have legislation that supports us to reform our code. The one that says we still can’t allow same-sex marriage to go through.”

Armando became upset when he had to tell Kenneth, 57, the shocking news. “I did look up online and it did say gay marriage was legal in the state,” Armando explained. “I’m really not understanding all that she’s saying, because things seem to contradict each other. In reality, I’m confused myself.”

Before he was denied, Armando gushed in a confessional about being excited to obtain his marriage license. “Kenny and I have been talking about marriage for some years now,” he said. “It’s something we want, something we dream of. Today we are ready to make that a reality. We are going to the marriage office to apply for our marriage license.”

Armando’s Family Didn’t Take His Engagement News Well

While Armando was overjoyed to be engaged to Kenneth, and happily said “yes” when the Florida native proposed, Armando’s family didn’t exactly share the same excitement when he broke the news to them.

Armando’s father had a hard time with accepting Kenneth as his son’s partner and went inside shortly after meeting him. “I know my dad. He’s having a tough time with this,” he said in his confessional, as noted by InTouch Weekly.

The rest of the family waited outside for Armando and Kenneth, and that’s when he broke the news. “He asked me to marry him, so, we are getting married,” Armando told his relatives. They reacted with shock and silence.

“I look over at Armando’s mom and she’s looking directly at the ground. I can tell that she’s embarrassed, that she’s hurt by this announcement,” Kenneth explained. “It’s sad and I’m sad for Armando that his mom took it as something horrible and not something beautiful.”

Kenneth Was Suprised By Armando’s Father’s Reaction

As noted by Entertainment Tonight Online, Kenneth was shocked by the way he was received by Armando’s father for the first time. Armando’s mother Virginia said his father was “tired” and only came out once Virginia went back into the house to get him.

“I know that there’s a lot to overcome for Armando’s father, to accept me, but I hope he will give me a chance… That’s all I’m really asking for, is a chance,” Kenneth explained.

“It is surprising his dad would not want to, like, sit down and just talk for even 10 minutes to get to know me just a little bit,” he continued. “It’s really disappointing.”

Armando also wished his father was more open. “I wish there would have been more interaction with my dad. I wish he would have given Kenny more of a chance to introduce himself and for him to see for himself the person Kenny is,” he said. “But, I know my dad. He’s having a tough time with this. All I can do is be patient and wait for that whenever he’s ready.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiance Star Ariela Slammed by Viewers