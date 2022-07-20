LOOK: 90 Day Fiance Star Reveals ‘Botched’ Plastic Surgery

A star of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” has shared several photos of a botched plastic surgery that she has previously hidden from her followers.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who appeared on several seasons of the show, having moved from Brazil to marry Colt Johnson, revealed a belly button surgery had gone wrong.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘I’m Tired of Being Silent’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals ‘Belly Button Was Removed and Disposed Without My Consent’

She took to Instagram to share the images and her story in a now-deleted post.

“Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched. Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It’s been over a year now since I’ve been botched,” She wrote, “I did not want to speak of this before, but I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem. My inspiration to open up is @lindaevangelista . Now, I have the courage.”

Dos Santos Lima says her belly button was removed and discarded, unbeknownst to her.

“First botched procedure: My belly button,” she wrote. “When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed. My friend @nmbrowsandlashes tried many times improve the appearance through treatments, like fibroblast, it worked my a belly button isn’t possible to be made.”

Fans Have ‘ZERO Pity’ for Larissa Dos Santos Lima: ‘You Can Only Gamble so Long’

Fans took to the comments on a fan Instagram account blasting her for too much plastic surgery.

“It sucks but also how many procedures has she had? Her obsession for plastic surgery was at a no return point already. Moderation would of been key,” a fan wrote.

“I blame TLC for her obsession,” someone said. “They post all these pics of those that have weight loss surgery and pay for some of them and now it is becoming a fad on their shows. Look how beautiful Darcy was before surgery made her look plastic.”

“you can only gamble so long till something comes to bite you she seeked perfection there is no such thing,” a fan said.

“She shoulda stopped but she kept going and going,” someone commented.

“I have ZERO pity for her!!!” a fan wrote.

“That happens when you get too much unnecessarily it’s bound to happen it’s not the surgeons fault you signed off on this stuff,” a fan pointed out.

“Omg don’t get me wrong but this made me laugh. You want a flat belly and ended up with no belly button. I feel bad for her but can’t believe what people go through just for beauty,” someone commented.

“Well im sorry but this I blame lol on her,” a fan wrote.

“You know what they say ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. Vanity has screwed up so many of these women it’s really sad. Time to bite the bullet and face the dumb decisions one makes. Live and hopefully learn!” someone commented.

“So she wants empathy because she doesn’t have a ‘cosmetic friendly’ belly button? Girl bye. People are dealing with terminal illnesses. A belly button is the last of their worries,” a fan said.

