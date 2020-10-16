Larissa De Los Santos Dishes on Baby Plans

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima dished on having children with boyfriend Eric Nichols. The former TLC star, who was fired from the series last month after appearing on CamSoda, said that a baby could be in the future for her and Eric.

During a QA session on Instagram, according to screenshots shared by InTouch Weekly, one fan asked Larissa about having more children. She is already a mother to two kids, but they live in her native Brazil. “You and boo thinking of having a baby in the future? BTW I love your accent,” the fan wrote. As a response, Larissa wrote, “Maybe one.”

Before she was fired from 90 Day Fiance, Larissa said her two children will never be on reality TV. Her oldest son Arry is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Marcos Hack, and she also has daughter Luane from a different relationship. Arry is being taken care of by his aunt and his father and Luane lives with Larissa’s father Jonas, who has retired from the military, ScreenRant reported.

She’s been quiet about her kids and does not like to publicly speak about them. “I was not talking about my kids because the show is 90 Day Fiancé,” she told InTouch. “It is not about my past or my children. I ask people to respect their privacy, and I won’t talk about them ever again.”

Larissa Slams Internet Trolls

After being on 90 Day Fiance, Larissa has garnered her share of online haters. After undergoing multiple plastic surgeries–including a nose job, breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, and tummy tuck–not everyone is a fan of her new look. But the former TLC star took the opportunity to defend herself by posting a message on social media.

Just wondering if you guys forgot it: Reality TV: Based in real life [is] not REALITY,” she wrote on October 12. “Making fakes all day to offend, lie and bullying other human beings: I thought you guys were adults, not middle school bullies. No, I won’t stop [posting] here and live my life.”

Larissa then shared a quote from the Bible, which read: “You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

In another October post, she talked about having strength. “I’m still here, standing strong, because I never stopped believing the blessings God has promised me,” Larissa wrote.

Larissa Claims She Tracked Ex-Boyfriend Colt Johnson

On the 90 Day Fiance Tell-All, Larissa revealed something she had never shared before. The former TLC star claimed she put a GPS tracker on ex-husband Colt Johnsons phone to catch him lying.

Larissa suspected he cheated on her with his friend, Vanessa Guerra, but Colt denied the infidelity allegations.

“I never cheated on Larissa. At worst, I had an emotional affair with Vanessa, and I’m sorry I did that,” he said on the Tell-All, as noted by Us Weekly. “But unfortunately, while I was married to Larissa, near the end of it, it was terrible. It was literally the worst time of my entire life, and Vanessa was the only person there who even talked to me and just be there as a friend. I took that and I think I was developing feelings for her.”

READ NEXT: Why Larissa De Los Santos Was Fired from 90 Day Fiance