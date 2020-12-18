Larissa Lima Slams TLC, Says She Was Fired For Sex Work

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima unleashed on TLC, claiming they were hypocrites for repairing her old episodes since they fired her over sex work. Larissa was released from her contract with the network after she appeared on CamSoda. Signing a deal with CamSoda was reportedly a violation of her agreement with Sharp Entertainment, the parent company of TLC. Larissa, however, claims she was fired because she was making money off her body.

“Excuse me, TLC, I do not understand why you would want [to] air my storyline. I was after all not the image of wholesome values you ‘project’ as TLC would never ever feature anyone involved in any sort of adult entertainment,” she wrote on Instagram, as captured by a Reddit user.

“I took responsibility for showing my bare breasts, and accepted it for what it was; a threat, and then a dismissal. I accepted this from the same network that aired some felons and adult entertainers,” she continued. “The hypocrisy is mind-blowing.”

Larissa emphasized the double standard. “Now, you want to replay my story and make money from it. You are showcasing it. What hypocrites you are,” she added. “Once again, thank you for the emancipation from your network.”

Larissa never specifically mentioned her work with CamSoda in the post.

Redditors Debated Larissa’s Claims

While Larissa was quick to accuse TLC and Sharp Entertainment of being hypocritical, some people on Reddit discussed the merits of their claims. Most noted that many of the members on 90 Day Fiance have OnlyFans account, where they can show adult content for a monthly subscription. However, some noted that an OnlyFans account is different from what Larissa did with CamSoda because she signed a contract with them.

The Reddit thread kicked off with someone who sided with the Brazilian native. “You know what? I’m on Larissa’s side. F*** TLC for punishing people for doing sex work. Total hypocrites,” the person said. It garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes within 24 hours of being posted.

“She got fired for signing a contract. Half the damn cast has an only fans now,” Houseofboo1816 noted.

“It has to do with her contract with CamSoda. She signed a contract with a competing entertainment company while likely having a non compete clause in her TLC contact,” user Misspeejay revealed. “With OnlyFans there is a difference as there is no contract as the cast member is essentially working for themself. The content isn’t the issue.”

Larissa Said She Was ‘Ready’ To Leave ’90 Day Fiance’

While Larissa admitted that being booted from the series was “harsh,” she was ready to move on from the series. She originally joined with her ex-husband Colt Johnson, who she had numerous altercations with. Even though they split, she continued to appear on 90 Day Fiance, with TLC showcasing her on-again, off-again relationship with Eric Johnson.

“It was affecting my mental health. It was affecting the way that I see my body, because of the bullying that you suffer online all the time. It’s all the time. Its women bullying women,” she said during an interview with blogger John Yates.

Larissa said she wasn’t showing her true self on TV. “The panic that I [had] to create a character that was not me, and to know that people are going to call me ‘gold digger,’ call me all sorts of bad things, [made] me feel panicky,” she said. “So we were having struggles.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance currently airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

