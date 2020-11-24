Jersey Shore Star Confirms Her Pregnancy

There’s another little meatball that’s going to be joining the Jersey Shore family. Lauren and Mike Sorrentino announced she was pregnant via social media on November 24. Mike used his signature tagline, saying there was about to be a “baby situation” in his announcement. Their child is due in May.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren wrote. “We have a Baby Situation,” Mike added. The couple looked at each other for the photo and wrote “Baby Sorrentino May 2021” in flour. Their dog also made an appearance in the photo, popping his head up onto the counter.

Almost Every ‘Jersey Shore’ Member Congratulated Mike & Lauren

Mike and Lauren quickly received well-wishes from their Jersey Shore co-stars–but not everyone.

“Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” wrote DJ Pauly Delvecchio, who has one child. “Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!!” said Vinny Guadagnino.

“LOVE YOU BOTH,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a mother-of three, told Mike. “Sooo sooo excited for you!” On Lauren’s page, Snooki offered some mothering advice. “Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate,” she said.

Ronnie Ortiz Magro said the news was “amazing” and Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote she was “so happy.” Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall, who is appearing on Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, also congratulated the Sorrentinos on the happy news.

Lauren also received a special message from MTV personality Tami Roman. “OMGGGGGGGGGG IM SCREAMING!!!!!!!” Tami said. “I’m sooooo happy @lauren_sorrentino now let baby Sitch know they have black folk in the family ahead of time so we don’t have no problems 😂😂😂😂😂😂 man sis I’m so damn happy for you both.”

The only Jersey Shore member who appeared to remain silent about the baby news was Angelina Pivarnick, who sparred with Lauren on the Season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

With Lauren’s pregnancy announcement, she and Vinny are the only original Jersey Shore members who are not parents–or expecting parents.

Lauren Isn’t The Only Pregnant ‘Jersey Shore’ Star

Lauren won’t be pregnant alone. Deena Cortese also announced she was pregnant. “So excited for you both! Love you guys so much,” Deena wrote on Mike’s page after finding out there was going to be a baby situation.

She then wrote Lauren a special message. “Soooo excited for you guys!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world! Pregnancy buddies,” Deena wrote.

Deena and her husband Chris Buckner revealed they were expecting baby No. 2, who is also due in May, last month.

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021,” she wrote. “Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!” She added: “Sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant.”

Chris commented under Deena’s post, writing, “Anotha 1 ! Love you so much, babe. To the best mama bear ever!”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Jersey Shore Family Vacation when Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.