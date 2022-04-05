Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Darcey & Stacey in ‘Unsettling’ TikTok

TLC fans noticed that Madonna is looking more and more like Darcey and Stacey Silva in a new video posted to TikTok.

On April 3, 2022, Madonna shared a TikTok where she looked to have gotten lip enhancements. In the video, which is filled with smoke, Madonna comes slowly closer to the camera and puckers her lips in a kissing motion. She was wearing a sheer black shirt with no bra.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Madonna Looked Like Darcey and Stacey in ‘Unsettling’ New TikTok Video

In the comments of TikTok, fans compared Madonna to the twins, who are outspoken about their plastic surgery.

“Is this Darcey or Stacey?” someone commented on the post. Their comment received another 244 comments and over 7,000 likes.

“You don’t love me! You never have!!!” someone replied teasing a line from the show.

“#SilvaStrong. Hahahha,” another fan wrote.

“This is their sister, Tracy,” a fan wrote. Several other fans commented their own names for the version of Madonna they see. “I think it’s Marcy,” someone wrote. “It’s Macey …lol,” a different fan wrote.

And other fans just questioned what was going on with the pop star.

“This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie,” someone wrote with the scared emoji.

“Sometimes it’s just best to just age,” a fan wrote.

“I’m just going to remember how fabulous she was in the 90s. She was an icon,” another person said.

“Girl, it’s becoming more then embarrassing at this point,” someone wrote

“This is completely unsettling,” a fan said. “Is she okay, though?” another fan wrote.

“Is that Madonna or a male impersonator Madonna?” someone asked.

“You know, getting old is a blessing. We should really try embracing it as a society,” another fan wrote.

“Almost don’t recognize her!” someone said. “Man when are these celebrities gonna learn to leave their natural beauty alone!”

“I didn’t even recognize her,” another person wrote.

“oh man, why has botox been normalized?” another comment read. “I’m sure Madonna would’ve aged beautifully.”

Despite the many negative comments, Madonna was using the now trending Madonna filter. You can see the filter flickering near the eyelashes when she gets near the camera.

“It was a filter,” someone wrote.

“I don’t understand the negative comments here! She looks fabulous and having fun with filters! She’s in incredible shape for her age as well!” someone else said.

In January 2022, Fans Slammed Darcey Silva for Getting More Work Done After Her Turkey Makeover

On January 12, 2022, Darcey shared a video on her private Instagram Stories showing off her new lip color and eyebrow tinting/shaping and fans did like her doing even more work.

“This is where I can’t help but feel some type of body dysmorphia is involved when anyone reaches this level of … change,” someone wrote on a Reddit thread where a screenshot of the video was shared. “Most of us feel it is less than attractive, yet the subject must believe differently. Thus, what they see differs from what most of us are seeing. Aging happens, and I can’t help but feel it’s more attractive than this result. Damn.”

“…this is so sad…” another fan wrote.

“I’m sittin’ here waiting for this eyebrow trend to go away…” a fan wrote of her overdrawn dark eyebrows.

Darcey and her sister Stacey went to Turkey on the latest season of their show where they got several cosmetic procedures done including breast augmentation, face and body reconstruction and new teeth.

