Ex of 90 Day Fiancé Star Revealed Major Spoiler About Memphis & Hamza

A bombshell spoiler may have just been leaked by the ex of one of the stars of “90 Day Fiancé.”

Viewers of season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” are currently watching the love story between Memphis and Hamza unfold. The will-they or won’t-they get married is the big cliffhanger this season but two spoilers may have leaked which reveal the fate of the couple.

Here’s everything we need to know:

Memphis’ Ex-Boyfriend Claims She Got Pregnant by Hamza and Has Already Given Birth to His Child

Oh and Spoiler Alert: She is bipolar n was pregnant with his baby she had the baby a few months ago 💥👀😂🤦🏿‍♂️ — TravgrSpawn (@Travgrspawn86) January 10, 2022

According to a tweet thread from early January, someone alleging to be Memphis’ ex revealed she’d given birth to Hamza’s baby.

“Oh and Spoiler Alert: She is bipolar n was pregnant with his baby she had the baby a few months ago,” the tweet says.

The tweet came in a long thread where “TravgrSpawn” revealed he’s the ex of a star of the show.

When you find out your ex on a TV show n now everybody see y I let her ass go lbs,” he wrote. He also added the hashtags “#90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance.” He later confirmed the ex is Memphis when prompted to be more specific.

Heavy has reached out to Memphis’ rep for comment.

Fans Say They Thought Memphis ‘Looked Pregnant in Some of the Confessions’

The fans noticed the tweet and discussed the potential spoiler on a Reddit thread.

“I thought she looked pregnant in some of the confessions!” a fan wrote. “Yea! I was wondering why she looked so different in the new talking head,” a fan replied to the comment.

“Ok I love gossip and need to know if this pregnancy rumor is real because that’s some major tea!!” another fan wrote.

“Imagine 30 seconds of sex, and then a kid for the rest of your life,” a fan wrote hinting at Memphis’ comments about her first time with Hamza being quick.

“I was wondering why she looked different but didn’t want to be an ass about her weight. Why the fuck was she not on birth control/use a condome????? YOU ARE A NURSE MEMPHIS, YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENS. unless she happens to be the .01% that both fails,” someone wrote.

“How long was her trip there??” someone wrote. “She must have got pregnant immediately. I wonder if that has anything to do with her apparent urgency to get married.. but she might have been like that before she found out. Who knows. I can’t pay attention to their scenes.”

Others pointed out that pregnancy rumors have happened before and turned out not to be true.

“Remember how everyone said big Mike and Nathalie had a baby,” someone wrote. A fan replied to the comment writing, “I think it was just on Reddit someone said that. There wasn’t actually a source for it.”

Memphis’ Mom Might Have Let It Slip That Memphis and Hamza Already Got Married

This potential pregnancy spoiler, paired with what Memphis’ mom let slip makes it seem as though Memphis and Hamza might still be together.

On January 18, 2022, Hamza shared a selfie on his Instagram account with a series of heart emojis. But it was a comment from Memphis’ mother that caught the eyes of fans.

“Hello handsome son in law,” Deborah Smith-Price commented under the photo leading fans to assume the pair did get married.

