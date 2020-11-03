Olga Koshimbetova Hospitalized Amid Split From Her Husband

90 Day Fiance star Olga Koshimbetova revealed she was hospitalized amid her split from husband Steven Frend. Originally, the Russian native revealed her estranged husband would not help her get medical help. She had wished she was still in Russia so she could be treated.

“I have no idea what to do I am because of the pain in my left side of the back and 100% it’s a kidney because before I had problems to go to the toilet, plus I don’t have insurance … I told Steven about pain but I received zero attention,” she wrote on November 1, as noted by 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates. The message has since been removed by Olga.

“So I’m laying and thinking to wait until the morning or call a Lyft and to go now? And something is telling that it will cost a lot of money since I Don’t have any insurance,” she continued. “At these moments I wish I were in Russia.”

Ultimately, Steven helped his estranged wife, with Olga writing on November 2 that he gave her some medicine and then drove her to the hospital. “I have [a] UTI and also may have passed a stone. But now I feel a lot better. We are already at home. While I was at the hospital, Steven and Alex were waiting [for] me outside,” she wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“Yesterday I thought I am in a labor, it was so painful,” the mother-of-one continued. “Steven gave me a medicine so I can fall asleep and we are on the way to the hospital [fingers crossed emoji]. Thank you for all your messages [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji].”

Olga Has An Interview For Her Green Card

Olga had some happy news to share last week. After waiting 166 days (by her count), Olga received a date for her green card interview. The news left the Russian native feeling invigorated.

“We have a small update! We finally received a letter with a date for my interview for my green card ( at the end of November). We have been waiting for this letter 166 days,” she wrote. “For a past few days I felt so much alive, I started dreaming again, making plans, I was also working on my photoshop skills. I would say I saw a “light at the end of the tunnel”, finally things started moving and changing. Mood 10/10.”

Steven Announced Their Breakup Last Month

While they had tried to make things work, with Steven getting involved in yoga to help their relationship, the 22-year-old revealed they were no longer together. The couple found out they were pregnant after only knowing each of for a few months, and Steven said they went into their marriage “blindly.” He also cautioned people about thinking they knew their whole story simply from watching them on 90 Day Fiance.

“There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being parents to our boy,” he wrote in an October 11 post. “We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too [a] priority.”

Before their breakup, Steven said yoga had strengthened his relationship with Olga. “Both Olga and I are better human beings, and consequently better partners, since we started our yoga practice,” he told Newsweek. “You are in charge. And the moment you gain mental clarity is when you can shine and share love, to treat people the way you would like to be treated, and to be honest with you and the people around you.”

