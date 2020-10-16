90 Day Fiance Star Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle confirmed on his Instagram story that his wife Karine Martins is pregnant with their second child, according to screenshots shared by In Touch Weekly. In the days leading up to the announcement, Paula and Karine dropped Emergency Protective Orders they had against each other and canceled their December custody hearing regarding 1-year-old son Pierre, the publication noted.

Paul shared the news in a form of a poem. “People break up and make up all the time / We got our son Pierre / And Ethan’s on the way / So happy to be here with you, Karine / And sure we’ve had our problems / But everything takes time to heal / I don’t really wanna love without you / So happy we’re fixing things up,” his post from October 8 read.

The following week, he took to Facebook where he shared a photo of Karine in a pastel pink dress, which might show a burgeoning baby bump. Though Paul has made several claims that Karine is pregnant again, the Brazilian native has not confirmed the news herself.

Heavy reached out to Paul and Karine for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The couple, who met on social media, were married in November 2017 and welcomed their first son in March 2019. The second baby’s due date was not immediately known.

Paul and Karine might not be the only ones with a baby in their future. Fellow 90 Day Fiance stars Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett recently talked about having children, however, they both want peace between their families before welcoming a baby into their lives.

Why Karine And Paul Didn’t Appear on the 90 Day Fiance Tell-All

The couple was most recently featured on the Happily Ever After edition of 90 Day Fiance, though they didn’t make it to the Tell-All special.

They struggled during this season of HEV. Karine was unhappy about living in Kentucky and become more and more frustrated as Paul struggled to find work. Karine threatened to leave the U.S. and go back to Brazil with Pierre, even meeting with a lawyer to see if she was legally able to flee the country.

TLC host Shaun Robinson said the network wanted to give them a break from the cameras. “Yeah, you know the situation between Paul and Karine is a very complicated and sensitive one, so when we were about to do the tell-all, their situation was very fresh, and so we wanted to give them space to really work through that,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

Paul confirmed to blogger John Yates that TLC agreed to give them privacy. “They [TLC] understood we were stressed. They understood we were in a dark time,” Paul said during a YouTube interview. “[TLC] provided us the courtesy of allowing us not to be there, and I really appreciate them doing that.”

The Pregnancy Was First Hinted At The Month After Paul Said Karine And Pierre Went Missing

The couple has had no shortage of trouble, with Paul saying they were expecting a baby he might “never” see.

“I have been keeping busy since she left,” he wrote, as noted by People. “I finished cleaning and organizing USA house so now I am doing the same in Brazil. All my work is on the internet so as long as I have internet I can be anywhere. Even court is on the internet these days.”

“I just want to stay busy and be productive. I have to accept the fact that I will probably never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. That being said I think I am doing what is best staying constructive and busy,” Paul added.

In August, Karine revealed why she took a protective order against Paul. “All this past days I had a lot going on,” she wrote. “I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation.”

“Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore,” Karine added. “I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half.”

