Paul Claims Karine Had To Be ‘Rescued’ From Fan’s House

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle revealed his wife Karine, who is pregnant with their second child, was being kept in a fan’s house and needed to be “rescued.” Paul took to Instagram on November 13, where he explained in a lengthy message that he, Karine, and their son Pierre would remain in Brazil “indefinitely” and that they might stop filming because of the “false allegations” made against him.

Paul started the post by saying the accusations made against him had been withdrawn. He seemed to blame 90 Day Fiance and the viewers for causing turmoil in their marriage and alleged that a fan kept Karine in their home until she was found. He added that they will likely quit the TLC reality show because of its “negative impact.”

“Because of the overwhelming negative impact of the fans taking it upon themselves to pick Karine up–and then make various serious false allegations in her name acting as her translator and keeping her in their home until another Brazilian knew from a church group rescued her and got her to our house–we will probably no longer be filming,” he said.

In regard to the allegations against him, Paul could be referencing an incident in July where Karine, 23, and Paul, 37, took out restraining orders against each other. As noted by In Touch Weekly, both the orders were dropped in September.

Paul & Karine Are Stuck In Brazil ‘Indefinitely’

For the time being, they are in Brazil and they might not be coming back to the U.S. anytime soon. Paul wrote that Karine’s green card was stolen and they cant go to the U.S. embassy to get a new one because it’s closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be here indefinitely until we can get her a boarding foil hopefully before her green card expires,” he wrote.

They don’t plan to be in the U.S. before February when their second son Ethan Martins Staehle is expected. “It is highly likely Ethan will be born in Brazil,” he wrote.

Paul revealed that he and Karine were expecting a second child in the form of a poem last month. “People break up and make up all the time / We got our son Pierre / And Ethan’s on the way / So happy to be here with you, Karine / And sure we’ve had our problems / But everything takes time to heal / I don’t really wanna love without you / So happy we’re fixing things up,” his October 8 update said.

Farming Might Be In Paul & Karine’s Future

In another twist, Paul revealed that he and Karine might be working on a farm in the near future.

“Karine inherited a farm in Tonantins. We will hopefully be able to start growing something and make it a working farm,” he said. “We are hoping my mother will come see the farm and Karine family in Tonantins on her next Brazil visit.”

Paul claimed that Karine is happy and her family has been helpful. “Karine is very happy to be back in Brazil with her family for the time being,” the TLC personality said. “Karine’s family has been a Godsend and been helping me with Karine.”

Paul didn’t reveal what he was doing for work, but he claimed that his “income comes from the internet” while he’s in Brazil.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle Files Restraining Order Against Husband Paul