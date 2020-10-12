Pedro Jimeno Spills on In-Laws Treatment of Royal Everette’s Fiancee Angenette

Royal Everett and Angenette didn’t get the easiest treatment from his family when the members of The Family Chantel went to Manilla. The couple is being introduced for the first time on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, with Royal revealing he and Angenette got married without telling anyone in his family.

Pedro was surprised at the welcome Angenette received from his in-laws. “I find that very uncomfortable. For me that was a double standard with her,” he told Us Weekly, saying he was asked “a thousand questions” in one night, but Angenette did face the same type of inquisition.

“The first time [we] had dinner with your family was a little bit messed up at the table because everybody [was] asking if I want to marry you for a green card, or I was trying to get a green card for you,” he continued. “And the night that we met Angenette and Royal, everything was perfect.”

Pedro was confused at why the night when so “perfect” and “smooth” the first time The Family Chantel met Angenette.

“Everybody was happy, like, if nothing happened,” he told Us Weekly. “[I’m], like, your son married somebody from the Philippines that you didn’t even know yet and then why are you being so normal about that?”

The Family Is Still Suspicious of Angenette

Even though the first night went well, it doesn’t mean Angenette was going to get away without any questions. While mother Karen and brother River were the most suspicious of Pedro when he first got married, it’s Chantel who questions Angenette’s true intentions this time around.

“While away, Royal met Angenette from the Philippines online and fell in love, but their homecoming and quick courthouse marriage raises serious suspicions for Chantel,” the press release for Season 2 of The Family Chantel reads. “As Chantel begins to dig for the truth behind Angenette’s intentions, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village back home, which takes the whole clan on a trip across the world.”

Chantel and Pedro Are Still Working On Their Relationship

While Royal and Angenette’s relationship is part of the focus of The Family Chantel season 2, Chantel and Pedro are trying to reconnect. They’re not newlyweds anymore and they’re navigating their relationship now that they’re starting to settle down together in the United States.

One of the reasons it’s important to fix their relationship is they’ve been thinking about having children–but don’t want to have a baby if everyone isn’t on the same page.

“I want to be stable, I want for everything to be good in the family,” Pedro told Entertainment Tonight Online. “I want to be a good father. I don’t want to make the same mistakes that my father did to me and my sister. I don’t want my child to feel what I’ve been feeling for years.”

Chantel agreed with her husband. “I do feel the burden of needing to make a healthy relationship with your family before I actually get pregnant,” Chantel told the publication.

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 2 of The Family Chantel when it premieres on TLC Monday, October 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

