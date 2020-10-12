Photo: See Chantel Jimeno’s Sister Winter Everett’s Weight Loss

Chantel Jimeno’s sister Winter Everett–featured on The Family Chantel–showed off a weight loss. The family first found fame on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, which ultimately landed them their own spinoff series.

Winter revealed she decided to begin her weight loss journey because her body was “screaming” for help.

“The picture on the left was taken a few years ago. Back then I was around 330 lb. That was the heaviest I had ever weighed,” she wrote on Instagram in July. “So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority. My body was screaming out for help but I did not know what to do.”

“Recently, in 2020 I completely changed my focal point. Instead of focusing on what I want I tried to focus more on WHO I AM,” she continued. “I’m happy to say that I have officially lost 50 lb since then. It was not an easy road but I made it. It’s only down from here!”

Winter isn’t the only one in the only one in the family who has lost weight. Brother-in-law Pedro Jimeno revealed he lost 25 pounds after starting Muay Thai.

Winter Shared An Inspirational Post About Walking In ‘Your Truth’

Winter said she was “hurt” when someone told her she didn’t fit the “traditional beauty standards.”

“Having someone look you in the face and tell you that you don’t fit in is a hard pill to swallow,” she admitted.

She let the “message” sink in–and realized it wasn’t about being “ugly” or not measuring up to the status quo. “The message wasn’t that I was ugly or somehow did not measure up. It was more like a big sis commanding me to believe in myself and walk in my truth,” she said. “When I finally decided to step out of the [box] that did not fit me I became happier!”

Winter Recently Got Braces

In her bio on Instagram, Winter revealed that she got braces in August, and calls it her “adult braces journey.”

She smiled for a selfie on August 24, the first time she revealed she was changing her teeth. “You guys… I did it! I decided to go with pink this time! I love it!” she wrote.

In a newer post that showed off her braces, she wrote, “Smiles all day!”

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 2 of The Family Chantel when it airs on Monday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: Chantel Everett & Pedro Jimeno Talk Having Kids Together