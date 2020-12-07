Why Rebecca Parrot Is Suspicious of Zied’s Motives To Get Married

Relationships aren’t always easy for the couples that appear on 90 Day Fiance, and in Season 8 Rebecca Parrot is suspicious of Zied Hakimi’s motives when it comes to getting married.

In a preview for the premiere of Season 8 cited by Cheatsheet.com, Rebecca was concerned about how fast Zied wanted to get married once he arrived in America. Visitors on the K-1 visa have up to 90 days to get married (hence the name of the show) but Zied wanted to make things official before Ramadan.

“So you’re not gonna stay with me if I don’t marry you before Ramadan?” Rebecca asked. Zied replied with a stern, “No.”

“Zied seems dead-set about getting married as quickly as possible,” the Georgia native told TLC cameras, “and it’s making me question his motives.”

For those who might not remember, Rebecca, 49, and Zied, 27, first appeared on Before The 90 Days. The couple became known for their penchant to wear shirts with each other’s faces and the way they talk to each other. Rebecca was accused of misrepresenting herself, catching flack from some viewers for always using filters in her pictures.

But Rebecca and Zied experienced cultural clashes–with Zied trying to hide her tattoos from his family and Rebecca being afraid to tell Zied she had a relationship with a woman.

Rebecca was worried about the Tunisia native, running a background check on him and discovering he didn’t have a job. He randomly asked her for money and Rebecca wasn’t sure what he was using it for, though she later found out it was for an engagement ring he couldn’t afford.

But Rebecca had secrets of her own. She was still legally married to her third husband, who used her to get a green card. Her first experience with an international lover left her wary about Zied’s possible ulterior motives when it came to saying “I do.”

Where Are Rebecca & Zied Now?

Zied and Rebecca officially tied the knot in April 2019, according to In Touch Weekly. Their marriage license says they were married in Lumpkin County, Georgia, on April 19.

Because of her contract with TLC, Rebecca couldn’t confirm or deny the news with her followers. “Zied and I are still together. Keep in mind that due to our non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with TLC, I can’t answer questions about his visa,” she told fans, as noted by the publication. “I wish I could. We so appreciate everyone’s support and love!”

Zied & Rebecca Are Affectionate on Social Media

Like many couples on 90 Day Fiance, Rebecca and Zied are active on social media. Both stars like to post pictures of each other, with Rebecca recently sharing a video from when she was in Tunisia with her husband.

“Throwback to filming last year in Tunisia with [Zied],” she wrote. “We went a hotel built in 1758 and had a hammam experience then enjoyed a six-course meal with the crew. Funny side note, the guy who gave us the spa treatments was also our waiter.”

In November, she shared another photo that showed the couple in Zied’s native country. “Just found this pic of @tlc_90day_zied on our first morning together in Tunisia. So many amazing memories….” Rebecca wrote.

On Valentine’s Day, Zied penned a special message for Rebecca. “You captivated me in courtship and as our lives merged into marriage, you completed my joy. ♥ On Valentine’s Day and every day, you captivate my heart and complete me. ♥ The first time I saw you, I knew we were meant to be. You are mine, Valentine, and I am forever yours,” he said. “I love you very much with all my heart babyy.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

