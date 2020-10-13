Popular ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Breaks Up

This popular 90 Day Fiance couple tried to make it work, but they realized they were better off as co-parents to their son. Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova called it quits after one year of marriage, taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 11, to reveal they were no longer together.
It was Steven, 22, who made the announcement. Apparently, he had been getting questions from fans about the status of his marriage after people realized they weren’t following each other on social media anymore.
“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” he wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being parents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too [a] priority.”
While the couple allowed viewers inside of their relationship by appearing on the TLC reality show, Steven wanted people to know there were plenty of private things that went on that fans didn’t know about. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”
Olga & Steven Became Pregnant After Knowing Each Other For A Few Months
View this post on Instagram
Namaste🕉 – lately I’ve been pretty absent, not absent in my life but to the social aspect of my life. The past couple of months I have been trying to change the way I live my day to day life, less tv📺 – more outdoors🏕, more reading📚 – less phone📱 (hence less social media) I used to always live in different phases of my life, sometimes in the past and sometimes in the future but when I actually thought about how much I’m really in the present moment I noticed I never really lived in the moment until a few months ago. Lately I’ve been in such a race with myself over life then I realized what do I have to be in a race for? I have 365 days a year, and the rest of my life to get where I wanna be at.. let’s learn to cherish moments we go through everyday. I’ve grown to love every single day I have wether it’s a very bad and cloudy day⛈ or a nice and sunny day ☀️ – perspective is everything. – Now to my social media aspect, I’m learning to be more creative and engage better with people, you all (my followers) truly mean a lot to me that you keep up with my life and love my small family👪. We have a whole BUNCH of vlog videos from russia we’re trying to edit and yoga videos🧘🏼♂️ – a BIG thank you to @Coroayoga for supporting me a lot during my yoga journey and it’s really paying off. Really soon, these yoga videos will be posted showing a typical routine and how I’ve progressed. Over time we plan to do a lot with YouTube actually SOONER than later – get ready for a lot of yoga and traveling! Get ready to see our daily life 😊🕉 #yoga #mindfulness #father #moremenonthemat #coroayoga #outdoors #nature #prouddad
The young couple met when Olga was vacationing in the U.S. for the summer. They had a whirlwind romance, which resulted in an unplanned pregnancy. With her visa expired, Olga went back to her native Russia to give birth to their son, Richie, who was born in April 2018. Even though Steven procrastinated with applying for Olga’s K-1 fiance visa, she and Richie were ultimately approved in December 2018 and they moved to Maryland, officially tying the knot in August 2019.
90 Day Fiance showed Olga’s friends being skeptical of Steven’s actions, his quick temper and Olga giving birth to Richie in a Russian hospital.
Steven Once Said Yoga Helped His Relationship With Olga
In an August 2019 interview with Newsweek, Steven had credited yoga with improving his relationship with Olga.
“Both Olga and I are better human beings, and consequently better partners, since we started our yoga practice,” he said. “You are in charge. And the moment you gain mental clarity is when you can shine and share love, to treat people the way you would like to be treated, and to be honest with you and the people around you.”
Even though he faced backlash for some of the things that were shown on 90 Day Fiance, Steven didn’t regret appearing on the reality TV show. “The show has not only reinforced the relationship Olga and I have, but it has also helped us to meet new people every single day, to discover new places, enjoy different situations, and detect new life opportunities and activities, including yoga and overall wellness,” he said at the time.
Olga Is In California With Richie
Aside from the couple unfollowing each other on social media, another reason that fans suspected the couple might have been having relationship problems was that Olga went to California without Steven. She reasoned that she wanted to go to visit her family, she has an uncle who moved to the Sunshine State from Russia. She didn’t want Steven to come because they needed a chance to “miss” each and and spending “24/7″ with someone can be a lot.
“As you remembered, I planned to visit them in August but then wildfires happened and I canceled my trip. But after a few weeks my uncle invited me again and I was so excited because I couldn’t spent more days sitting at home,” she wrote, according to Us Weekly. “After a car crash we literally stuck at home and unfortunately there are no Uber with a car seat and no bus for us.”
“And another reason: why it was a good idea to go alone without Steven because we finally started to miss each other,” she wrote. “Spending 24/7 with each other can be really tough. Did ever go somewhere without your partner? Or do you always together?”
READ NEXT: Why Larissa De Los Santos Was Fired from 90 Day Fiance