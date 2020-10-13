Popular ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Breaks Up

This popular 90 Day Fiance couple tried to make it work, but they realized they were better off as co-parents to their son. Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova called it quits after one year of marriage, taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 11, to reveal they were no longer together.

It was Steven, 22, who made the announcement. Apparently, he had been getting questions from fans about the status of his marriage after people realized they weren’t following each other on social media anymore.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” he wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being parents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too [a] priority.”

While the couple allowed viewers inside of their relationship by appearing on the TLC reality show, Steven wanted people to know there were plenty of private things that went on that fans didn’t know about. “(P.S. Don’t assume you know the full story from this one little post).”

Olga & Steven Became Pregnant After Knowing Each Other For A Few Months

The young couple met when Olga was vacationing in the U.S. for the summer. They had a whirlwind romance, which resulted in an unplanned pregnancy. With her visa expired, Olga went back to her native Russia to give birth to their son, Richie, who was born in April 2018. Even though Steven procrastinated with applying for Olga’s K-1 fiance visa, she and Richie were ultimately approved in December 2018 and they moved to Maryland, officially tying the knot in August 2019.



90 Day Fiance showed Olga’s friends being skeptical of Steven’s actions, his quick temper and Olga giving birth to Richie in a Russian hospital.

Steven Once Said Yoga Helped His Relationship With Olga

In an August 2019 interview with Newsweek, Steven had credited yoga with improving his relationship with Olga.

“Both Olga and I are better human beings, and consequently better partners, since we started our yoga practice,” he said. “You are in charge. And the moment you gain mental clarity is when you can shine and share love, to treat people the way you would like to be treated, and to be honest with you and the people around you.”

Even though he faced backlash for some of the things that were shown on 90 Day Fiance, Steven didn’t regret appearing on the reality TV show. “The show has not only reinforced the relationship Olga and I have, but it has also helped us to meet new people every single day, to discover new places, enjoy different situations, and detect new life opportunities and activities, including yoga and overall wellness,” he said at the time.

Olga Is In California With Richie

Aside from the couple unfollowing each other on social media, another reason that fans suspected the couple might have been having relationship problems was that Olga went to California without Steven. She reasoned that she wanted to go to visit her family, she has an uncle who moved to the Sunshine State from Russia. She didn’t want Steven to come because they needed a chance to “miss” each and and spending “24/7″ with someone can be a lot.

“As you remembered, I planned to visit them in August but then wildfires happened and I canceled my trip. But after a few weeks my uncle invited me again and I was so excited because I couldn’t spent more days sitting at home,” she wrote, according to Us Weekly. “After a car crash we literally stuck at home and unfortunately there are no Uber with a car seat and no bus for us.”

“And another reason: why it was a good idea to go alone without Steven because we finally started to miss each other,” she wrote. “Spending 24/7 with each other can be really tough. Did ever go somewhere without your partner? Or do you always together?”

