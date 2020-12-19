Tarik Accused of Conflating Hazel’s Bisexuality With Polyamory

90 Day Fiance star Tarik Myers said he accepted Hazel’s bisexuality and was open to adding a third person to his relationship, but some viewers found his explanation problematic. A person who identifies as bisexual is usually attracted to men or women, whereas someone who is polyamorous likes to be in a relationship with more than one person, with all people consenting to the relationship. Tarik was accused of conflating Hazel’s bisexuality with polyamory, according to some Reddit users in a viral thread.

The title of the post reads, “Hey, Tarik! Bisexual =/= automatically polyamorous.” After being live for 24 hours, it garnered more than 1,200 upvotes and was one of the most popular posts on the 90 Day Fiance Reddit page.

“Tarik is so annoying when he talks about Hazel being bisexual,” Redditor AntsyBoarder wrote. “Every time he talks about it, he makes it sound like he’s not comfortable/thrilled with the idea of Hazel/the two of them having a girlfriend, but then says something like ‘but Hazel is bisexual, so hey, what’s a guy to do?!’ Like if Hazel wants to be in a poly relationship, that’s cool, but it has nothing to do with her being bisexual.”

Some People Are Coming to Tarik’s Defense

While there were plenty of people who criticized Tarik, some people also took aim at Hazel.

One of the top responses, with nearly 500 votes, defended Tarik, saying it might be the way TLC edited his confessionals.

“Hazel seems pretty adamant about having a girlfriend. Tarik may be turned on by it but he also seems uncomfortable by it as well and that could come from feeling a bit jealous or inadequate,” 100pecentIndica said. “I absolutely believe that a bisexual individual can have a happy monogamous relationship but Hazel doesn’t seem to want to give up HER relationship with girls as long as they like her better than Tarik.”

Others accused Hazel of not really wanting to be in a relationship with Tarik, but just using him so she could come to the U.S. “Bingo! I think Tarik is a ticket to the US for her and deep down I think he knows it,” InitialFoot claimed. “Tarik is not in her longterm plans.”

Tarik & Hazel Have Already Tried to Have Another Relationship with a Woman

With Tarik open to the idea of welcoming another person into their relationship, “Tarzel” tried to date a woman named Minty. Unfortunately, according to Tarik, things with Minty didn’t work out because Hazel became jealous.

“Hazel felt like Minty was more into me than she was into Hazel, and Hazel could see that I was fascinated by Minty,” he told TLC cameras, as noted by Entertainment Tonight Online. “There was this jealousy that came over Hazel immediately and it ended right there. And Hazel told me not to contact Minty ever again.”

At the beginning of the season, Tarik disclosed that the people closest to him don’t know that he and Hazel plan on having a third person in their relationship. “I haven’t really told anyone, not even close friends and family, that Hazel is bisexual because most people are going to have all of these preconceived notions and I’m not going to tell her to change,” he said. “So, Hazel having a girlfriend is going to be part of our married life.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

