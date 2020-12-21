Are 90 Day Fiance Stars Tarik & Hazel Still Together?

Diehard fans of 90 Day Fiance were likely already familiar with Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan when the couple returned to TLC for Season 8. They appeared on a previous season of the hit reality show, with Hazel coming to the U.S. on the K-1 visa this time around. When viewers first met them, Tarik traveled to the Philippines to get to know her and her family. After dating for more than two years, are Tarik and Hazel still together?

It’s unlikely Tarik and Hazel have split. He posted new pictures of them together recently and he has continued to use their couples hashtag, “Tarzel.” “Hawt Sauws. Hella Hawt Sauws,” he captioned a December 18 picture of them. Tarik, who says Hazel looks like Angelina Jolie, wrote in another photo, “Asialina Jolie says ‘Haters don’t hate hate, haters hate LOVE.’ I concur.”

Tarik Has Been Posting Affectionate Messages About Hazel For More Than a Year

The new affection doesn’t just seem to have been posted because of the show airing.

In a Father’s Day post, Tarik paid tribute to Hazel’s dad. “Thought I knew the difficulties of fatherhood until I met this man. He raised 14 children in conditions most of us only see on TV,” he wrote. “Never once shirked his responsibility. The definition of a real man. Salamat Pa. Happy Father’s Day.”

Even though it’s old now, Tarik called Hazel an “irreplaceable gift from God” in an August 2019 post. “I caught lightning in a bottle. A shy little Braveheart. Thinking about her disorients me. All of the ‘but what ifs’ become irrelevant,” he wrote. “I get asked daily why I’m only following her on IG. My answer is bc I caught fking lightning in a bottle. Duh”

Tarik Is Being Criticized For How He Addressed Hazel’s Bisexuality

The first time viewers met Hazel, she didn’t come out as bisexual. However, the second time they appeared on TLC Tarik revealed that Hazel came out early in their relationship and that she wanted to add a third person–a woman–to their marriage.

Fans had several views about this. Some people said it was probably just editing, some people accused Hazel of using Tarik and not really wanting to be with him, and others claimed Tarik was conflating bisexuality with polyamory.

The topic sparked a viral discussion on Reddit, with the conversation garnering hundreds of upvotes from Reddit users. “Hey, Tarik! Bisexual =/= automatically polyamorous,” the title of the post read.

“Tarik is so annoying when he talks about Hazel being bisexual,” the author, AnstyBoarder, wrote on December 17. “Every time he talks about it, he makes it sound like he’s not comfortable/thrilled with the idea of Hazel/the two of them having a girlfriend, but then says something like ‘but Hazel is bisexual, so hey, what’s a guy to do?!’ Like if Hazel wants to be in a poly relationship, that’s cool, but it has nothing to do with her being bisexual.”

Tarik had talked to another woman, named Minty, while he and Hazel briefly broke up over a pregnancy scare. When they reconnected, Hazel wanted to meet Minty. According to Tarik, things went great for the first few days, but Hazel became jealous and told him to cut things off with Minty immediately. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Tarik reached out to Minty to see how she was doing, but he’s been keeping it a secret from Hazel.

Now, TLC cameras are going to be there when he tells her for the first time.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

