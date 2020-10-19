Tim & Melyza Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Tim and Melyza, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have been struggling to find common ground in their relationship all season, and tonight’s episode of the show promises even more drama after Melyza admits to sleeping with another man. Although the Colombian reality star believed she and Tim were broken up at the time, (considering Tim cheated on her), Tim doesn’t see it that way and feels hurt and betrayed, which leads to another big fight between the two.

With all of their issues highlighted so extensively on the show this season, fans might be wondering where the reality stars are today. Are Tim and Melyza still together or did they go their separate ways? Were they ever able to work through their trust issues, repair their fractured relationship and start over?

While it’s too early to know for certain if they are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship and where they are today. Keep reading for details:

Melyza Comes Clean to Tim About Sleeping With Another Man While They Were Broken Up

For those of you who need a recap on Tim and Melyza’s love story, Tim admitted earlier in the season that he cheated on Melyza with a coworker while she was in Colombia. He decided to move to Colombia to prove his commitment to their future, and though Melyza was willing to take him back, she had a hard time forgiving his infidelity.

The 90 Day couple has had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” this season and they’ve faced a plethora of obstacles, primarily involving Melyza’s broken trust with Tim. However, tonight’s episode will see the roles reversed when Melyza admits to Tim that she was seeing another man after they split, which puts an even deeper strain on their relationship.

In the clip above, Tim asks his girlfriend is she was seeing anybody while they were broken up, and Melyza responds “Why do you care?” Although Melyza believed their relationship was over and that she’d never see him again, Tim didn’t see it the same way. He says during Sunday’s episode that, despite his own infidelity, he felt like she was “playing games with him” because he never viewed their “break” as an official breakup.

Sunday’s episode opens up a whole new level of distrust between the two, and it will likely lead to even more problems down the road. Although Melyza didn’t want to hurt Tim by telling him she was with another man, she admits later in the episode that she wasn’t sure she had forgiven him for cheating on her in the first place. Additionally, Tim feels betrayed by Melyza for not telling him about the other man, despite the fact that she didn’t think she’d ever see him again.

It’s Unclear if They Are Still Together Today But They Still Follow One Another on Instagram

It’s unclear at this time Tim and Melyza are still together, and we likely won’t know for sure until the current season of The Other Way wraps up. Contractual obligations to the network stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still airing, and it’s not uncommon for reality stars to keep quiet on social media if they have a rocky and uncertain relationship on the show (or to delete posts in order to avoid giving away spoilers).

However, both reality stars still follow one another on Instagram, and they still have several pictures of one another on their respective pages, so we believe they might still be together today. Although the pictures on both of their pages are fairly old, the fact that they haven’t been deleted and that Tim and Melyza still follow each other makes us think they worked through some of their issues after filming wrapped up last year.

We know Instagram pictures are far from proof that the two are still dating, but we don’t believe they would still have cutesy, romantic photos up on their pages if they were no longer together. Especially with gushy captions that read, “You’re committed, incredibly annoying, THE cutest, and definitely my favorite person in the world,” like Melyza’s post below.

Again, we likely won’t know for certain until the season is over, so fans will just have to stay tuned to find out what happens between the two in the end. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

