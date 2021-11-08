Varya Malina Updates Relationship Status With Geoffrey Paschel in New Instagram

Varya Malina may have just made a clear statement about her relationship status with Geoffrey Paschel after his guilty kidnapping verdict.

Varya, who had been rumored to still be dating Geoffrey despite his conviction, gave fans a bit of a clue to her current relationship status with her fellow “90 Day Fiance” co-star.

“Oops, I did it again. Surprise,” Varya wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Vesta and I are in Tennessee. She really enjoys spending time with her best friend Chaos and fiancé Havoc. I’m taking care of all the fur babies. Do you want to see more of my country life?”

The video accompanied shows Varya walking up to Geoffrey’s door with a large rolling suitcase.

This video, paired with Varya announcing she was selling her Florida home, has led fans to wonder about the status of the two.

“Today, I met the realtor and I’m doing a very important and big [move],” Varya said on her Instagram story on Monday, November 1, according to InTouch Weekly. “I’m going to sell the house.”

Geoffrey is still in jail and will remain there until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for December 3, 2021. On October 7, 2021, Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference with an emergency call stepping from an incident in June 2019 with his former fiance, ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson, according to InTouch Weekly.

Varya Says Geoffrey’s Children Have Been ‘Traumatized by Social Media Cruelty’ Following Verdict

On October 16 Varya took to Instagram to ask for donations from fans who would like to help Geoffrey.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” she wrote on Instagram. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served.

In the statement, she appears to believe in Geoffrey’s innocence and mentions how the whole process has affected his children.

“By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him. I’m thankful to each of you who have reached out to me and asked how you can help.”

Geoffrey’s son, Dakota, also took to social media posting a similar plea on his father’s Instagram account.

“This is Dakota and I am writing this on behalf of my siblings and the rest of our family,” he wrote on Instagram. “If you don’t know already, my dad is an amazing guy. He is always helping make this world a better place and I have never met a person that works as hard as he does. We are all overwhelmed, devastated, and heart-broken about what happened to him on October 7, 2021.”

90DF Fans Are Supportive of ‘Respectful and Sincere’ Relationship Between Varya and Geoffrey

Following Varya’s plea for help, fans rallied around the couple, sending them well wishes and messages of support.

“Sending prayers your way,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “I watched you guys from the beginning and wish you guys nothing but happiness and joy..and justice will prevail..stay strong.”

Some fans praised Varya for keeping the details of their alleged relationship private.

“He is going to need your love and support now more than ever,” another fan wrote. “I respect that you two kept your relationship private, love doesn’t need all of the other noise.”

Another fan wrote, “I admire the way you have guarded the status of your relationship with Geoffrey, and most of us don’t know if you are together or not … what I can say though, is that I find you so respectful and sincere no matter what your relationship with him is or was, and that says so much about the human that you are …”

