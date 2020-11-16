90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik Lands Role As An Ambassador

People probably know Loren Brovarnik best from social media and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, but the Florida native has taken on a new role. The TLC personality, who has Tourette syndrome, is now an ambassador of the Tourette Association of America, according to The Times of Israel.

Loren is open about her condition, but when she first started on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance she tried to hide it but the secrecy led fans to speculate about Loren’s tics, with some accusing the Florida native of doing drugs.

After the first season, I got very caught up in the social media trends… I got annihilated on social media: ‘she’s twitching, she’s ticking, what’s wrong with her? Why is she sniffing? Is she on drugs?’” Loren remembered in October. She headline Disability Reality Check, a virtual event put together by Yachad Toronto.

The naysayers hurt, but Loren realized she had the opportunity to shine a light on Tourette syndrome, even if it was something she knew thought she would have done “in a million years.”

“[It] was the best thing I could have done for myself, and if I’m going to help at least one person, then I’ve done the right thing,” she said at the event.

Loren and Alex Are Proud Of Their Jewish Heritage

One of the things Loren and Alex aren’t shy about is sharing their love for Israel and their Jewish heritage. The couple met while Loren was in Israel leaving a group on birthright and he was working as a medic.

While some people criticize the couple for being pro-Israel, Loren ignores the naysayers. “It’s something that I deal with a lot and I don’t respond. I get so much negativity… everybody has their opinions, and everybody has their beliefs,” she said.

When it comes to negativity, Loren referenced a popular saying by former first lady Michelle Obama. “When they go low, we go high,” she said. “I’ve learned that less is more and you kill people with kindness. It’s a very, very tough topic, but you just want to come out strong.”

Loren & Alex Love To Share Pictures Of Their Son on Social Media

While some parents are stingy when it comes to sharing photos of their children, Alex and Loren are generous regarding pictures of baby Shai with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

She shared a special message when Shai turned 7 months old. “Shabbat Shalom!” she wrote in her most recent post, writing as if she were Shai. “Coming in hot at a whopping 17lbs and 27”! I am teething like crazy, finding my voice more and more and I love napping on mommy and bonding with daddy. I love my parents’ hugs and kisses and they love squeezing my rolls. I’ve learned to choose my battles. And as always, I love dancing.”

Loren has also been open about her journey postpartum, sharing updates about her body and her weight fluctuations. “Today I am 6.5 months postpartum! Crazy how time flies! I’ve had my ups and downs (currently going through a down) but it’s OK and I am embracing my journey!” she wrote in October. “I’m learning there is no right or wrong and what works for me is all that matters to me. I’m doing it on my time. No one else’s. Just a reminder, you do you and love yourself!”

