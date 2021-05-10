Yara Zaya Opens Up About Emotional Postpartum Life

“90 Day Fiance” star Yara Zaya got real with fans after viewers watched her cry during the premiere episode of season eight. It was a softer side of the Ukrainian native. TLC fans have become used to Yara complaining about her husband Jovi Dufren. While she still had critiques for the way Jovi parented their daughter Mylah, Yara was also emotional about the New Orleans native leaving their new family for two months for work.

Yara was asked by some fans if she was suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter. PPD is very common, with more than 3 million cases in the U.S. annually, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although she felt like her hormones were “all over the place,” Yara was never diagnosed with PPD and she said s she’s been feeling much better now that Mylah is eight months old.

“I don’t know if I had exactly this postpartum depression, but definitely I was feeling not good maybe a week after I had the baby,” Yara told her followers during an Instagram story. “My brain was not working correctly.”

She described one incident where she didn’t even know what food she was eating. “I didn’t understand what I had on my plate,” the mother-of-one explained. It was so much weird.”

Yara added that her sadness was compounded that Jovi was getting ready to leave for Gayana shortly after Mylah was born and she was far away from her mother. “But I passed through it,” she told her followers. “I made myself to be strong.”

Jovi Wished Yara a Happy Mother’s Day

Jovi gushed over his wife in a special tribute to her on her first Mother’s Day, where he referred to her as the “best mother ever!”

“I could not handpick another person who I would want to be the mother of my child,” he wrote on May 9. “Thank you for keeping our family together and being the best mom/wife/best friend I could ask for.”

“Thank you for bringing this little angel into our life, staying healthy when you were pregnant, and raising her alone when I’m away at work,” Jovi continued. “I don’t know anyone who could be so strong after everything you’ve been through.”

Yara Griped That Jovi’s Mom Was ‘Pushy’

The new season of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” showed Yara struggled to take advice and help from Jovi and his mother, Gwen. She even accused her mother-in-law of being “pushy” when it comes to raising Mylah.

“I think she has, maybe, some thinking about different cultures or different mentalities. She [has] never been away outside of the U.S., she [has] never been to Europe,” a Ukrainian native said about her mother-in-law. “Maybe it scares her, [the] different ways to raise [a] baby. I appreciate Gwen’s opinions, but I will do whatever I want as a parent.”

Jovi wanted Yara to trust his mother since he wasn’t going to be around. “I know when I leave for work, it’s gonna be a rude awakening for her,” he said. “She’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, s***, I really need help. I just didn’t realize.’”

Don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC to find out what happens next.

READ NEXT: Yara Explains Why She’s ‘Rude & Cold’ To Jovi