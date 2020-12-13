90 Day Fiance: Yara Explains Why She’s ‘Rude & Cold’ To Jovi

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya revealed why she’s “rude and cold” to her boyfriend, Jovi Dufren. When viewers met the Ukrainian native on the first episode of Season 8, she was asked why she loved her New Orleans partner–and she didn’t exactly have a good answer. Some viewers were quick to call out the European blonde, and Yara was receptive to the criticism. When she reflected on the segment, she realized that she’s not good at expressing her emotions.

“I really don’t know how to talk about feelings. I don’t know how to express and show my feelings that’s why usually I’m so rude and cold,” she said in a video shared on Instagram, as cited by ScreenRant.

“Like if somebody will ask me, ‘Yara, what do you love the most about your Mama or your sister or your dog?’ I will be like, ‘I don’t know what I like the most about them,'” she continued. “I just love them I don’t know what exactly I love about them. It’s hard to explain. And I’m from Ukraine, I’ve been raised in a family where it’s been so hard for me to express my feelings.”

Yara Said She Used To Like Jovi’s Body

After being asked by 90 Day Fiance producers what she liked about her potential husband, Yara was at a loss for words. She struggled to identify some of Jovi’s best aspects, and ultimately dissed her partner by saying she used to like his body.

“I don’t know what exactly I love about Jovi,” she said. “I mean, he have a good body.” Then she added with a laugh, “Not now.”

After thinking it over, Yara confirmed that she loved her future husband. “Of course, I love Jovi. I mean I feel like I love Jovi,” she reasoned. “It’s not like this crazy love where I will jump from the mountains but I feel like, I miss him.”

Jovi’s Job Helped Him Meet His Fiance

Jovi is a Louisiana boy who grew up in Larose, Louisiana. As a child, he spent a lot of his time on fishing boats, which is one of the things that led him to a career in underwater robotics. His job has brought him to more than 20 countries–and that’s how he got the opportunity to meet Yara.

“Growing up, I always dreamed of exploring so it’s been great,” Jovi said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “It opened up my eyes and I’ve just become more understanding of the world. A lot of times, I would go alone so I downloaded a travel app to start to meet people and one day, I met a girl named Yara.”

While Jovi’s job brought them together, it could also be the thing that tears them apart. Because of his work, Jovi is going to be gone for 30 out of the 90 days Yara is in the U.S. on the K-1 visa. Previews for the season show that Yara accuses Jovi of abusing alcohol and Jovi has admitted that he likes to be entangled with strippers.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

