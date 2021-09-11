9/11 20th Anniversary TV Schedule

Twenty years ago, al Qaeda executed a terrorist attack against the United States of America when four planes were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

Specials will be airing throughout the day to commemorate the anniversary. Here is the schedule of coverage:

CNN

CNN will be airing specials throughout the day.

“9/11: 20 Years Later” will air at 7 a.m. and will feature “news coverage of memorial services for the victims of Sept. 11,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The publication revealed that “Shine a Light: 9/11 Tribute Concert,” which airs at 4 p.m., is “a musical tribute to the victims and survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks featuring Brad Paisley, Common and H.E.R., as well as conversations with young adults whose parents died in the tragedy.”

ABC

​​”Good Morning America Saturday” and “9/11 Twenty Years Later” will air on ABC at 7 and 8 a.m. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “A rare weekend installment of “Good Morning America” covering the 20th anniversary of 9/11, followed by a special reflecting on its lasting impact. David Muir, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer and other correspondents will lead ABC News’ Sept. 11 programming.”

Fox News

Fox News’ coverage of September 11 will star with “Fox & Friends Weekend” at 8 a.m. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “Fox News coverage will begin in the morning with moments of silence acknowledging the attacks, followed by special episodes of ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ ‘America’s Newsroom,’ ‘Cavuto Live’ and ‘Fox News Live,’ all set in Manhattan.”

MSNBC

Starting at 9 a.m. on MSNBC, “America Remembers: 20 Years Later” will report “on national events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.”

CBS

CBS will air “The Mercedes-Benz College Football Tribute” at 11:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Times described the tribute as, “Adam Zucker, Rick Neuheisel and Brian Jones will commemorate the anniversary while previewing the annual service academy football game between Air Force and Navy.”

PBS

“Great Performances” will air on PBS at 8 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ description, “Ballerina Misty Copeland will host a performance of the Verdi Requiem honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.”

Discovery

The Discovery Channel is airing “Surviving 9/11” at 8 p.m. It is “A special documenting the terrorist siege on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 that unfolded over two hours on Sept. 11,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

History

The History Channel will be airing specials throughout the day.

“America’s 9/11 Flag: Rise From the Ashes” will air at 7 a.m. and based on the channel’s description, follow Brad Meltzer in uncovering “the mystery and search of the iconic Ground Zero 9/11 Flag.”

“Days That Shaped America” will air at 9 a.m. According to the description, the episode will recount the experiences of survivors, first responders and witnesses.

“9/11: Escape From the Towers” will air at 11 a.m. will feature the stories of two survivors, according to the History Channel.

“Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” will air at 1 p.m. According to the special’s description, it will recount “the inspiring, true story behind an American icon and the remarkable group of people who dreamed it and made it real.”

“9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” will air at 3 p.m. to provide a “gripping minute by minute account” using “previously classified streams of evidence.”

“9/11: Inside Air Force One” will air at 4 p.m. According to the History Channel, the special will recount the events of September 11, 2001 “from a unique vantage point: inside Air Force One on its nine-hour journey from Florida, across the country, and finally home to Washington, D.C.”

“9/11: 102 Minutes That Changed America” will air at 6 p.m. Based on the special’s description, it will provide a “minute by minute account of the catastrophe unfolding,” using personal footage as well as recordings from first responders and witnesses.

“9/11: Four Flights” is airing at 8 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Times, the special will feature “interviews with loved ones of those who died on the four flights targeted by terrorists on Sept. 11.”

“9/11: I Was There” is airing at 10:03 p.m. According to its description, it “puts viewers in the shoes of New Yorkers and visitors alike to unfold the tragedy, the fear of what was next and the horrific aftermath to follow resulting in a raw and unfiltered telling of 9/11 from confusion to comprehension, terror and relief.”

National Geographic Channel

The National Geographic Channel is airing the special, “9/11: One Day in America,” at 9 p.m. According to the National Geographic Channel’s description, the special will examine “the harrowing moments of the historic morning of Sept. 11, 2001.”

HBO

HBO is airing the four-part documentary series, from Spike Lee, “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” on Saturday at 10 p.m.

HBO’s description of the series states in part, “Beginning with the ongoing global pandemic and the urgency of the Black Lives Matter movement, Lee traverses through time to the devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11. This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss, and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth,’ capturing the flavor and heart of New York City, exploring its resilience and grit, and affirming its innate ability to rebound, rebuild and endure.”

